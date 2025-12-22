G Herbo Puzzled After Being Asked If He'd Work With NBA YoungBoy

G Herbo has deep ties with Chicago and Lil Durk in particular, but despite that, he seemed unsure on how to answer this YB question.

G Herbo has incredibly deep roots in the Chicago rap scene. He's been a steady presence there for over a decade and has released a lot of great material, especially with fellow MCs from the area. Lil Durk, King Von, Polo G, and Chance the Rapper are just a few that come to mind.

In the case of the genre, artists within it treat others from their hometown like family in way. So, for example, when one of their own is lost to violence or if they get caught up in a beef with someone else from another city, they are going to stick with them however they can.

But sometimes there are moments when your alliances are tested. That happened to G Herbo recently on a livestream per DJ Akademiks. While chilling with one of his children and others close to him, a fan asked him if he'd work with NBA YoungBoy.

Some might be expecting Herbo to say "no" outright. However, he was left a little perplexed and unsure of how to answer. "Would I?" he asked himself. "Um... I don't know that's a good question."

Do G Herbo & NBA YoungBoy Have Beef?

Hilariously, someone in the background said, "So answer it." However, he did not give a clear response. As a result, G Herbo's non-answer has some fans guessing he's up for it deep down. Others believe he's telling his son no but in a noble way.

Ultimately, it's up to you on how you want to decipher this, but it's interesting for sure.

Some of you may be wondering why Herbo was so hesitant to say anything definitive. If you are one of those people, then let us fill you in. Publicly, there hasn't been much animosity between him and the Louisiana superstar.

In fact, after the latter's show in Chicago for his Make America Slime Again tour was cancelled, Herbo admitted that he wished the performance would have happened.

"I ain’t no hater... I wanna see him win... King Von is my brother. I don’t care about that type of sh*t… But I’m all for like empowerment when it comes to like black men."

However, Chicago rappers, Lil Durk especially, don't have much respect for YB. That's because of the messy history involving the late King Von. He was killed in 2020 with Quando Rondo present. He's an affiliate of YoungBoy's and some folks believe he had something to do with the murder.

As a result, it's led to a multi-year feud that now has Durk in legal trouble. He's currently being accused of organizing a murder-for-hire for Quando, which accidentally killed the latter's close friend, Lul Pab.

