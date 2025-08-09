Hurricane Wisdom Taps Lil Baby For New Remix Of "Drugs Callin"

Hurricane Wisdom and Lil Baby teamed up to rejuvenate a standout from the former's new album "Perfect Storm."

Hurricane Wisdom is a young Tallahassee rapper poised to follow Lil Baby's footsteps of melancholic, stripped-back, and measured trap-inspired hip-hop. Their new collaboration, the "Drugs Callin Remix," rejuvenates a standout cut on Hurricane's February album Perfect Storm, although calling it a rework is a misnomer.

Rather, this is a new verse from Baby over the same cold, simple, and percussively sharp beat sampling Future's "Perkys Calling." Only those resonant and repetitive piano chord hits provide any sort of melody or color on this instrumental, whereas the drums bite back with much more force. However, it highlights both MCs' performances, who employ hushed and warbled vocal deliveries to speak on their tribulations.

It's not the first time Hurricane Wisdom tapped a star for a hot single's remix. "Giannis" alongside Chicago's own Polo G came out at the top of the year. Since then, the Florida spitter also offered "Winter's Over" in collaboration with Murda Beatz and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie.

As for Lil Baby's current run, he continues to work on his next project, which will seemingly be a new project: The Leak$. The features such as Playboi Carti and Young Thug excited fans, but they have unanswered questions about his Dominique album which he teased in previous months.

In any case, the "Momma Don't Worry" lyricist has something on the way. While his verse on "Drugs Callin Remix" is nothing to write home about, hopefully more collaborations and singles like these sharpen his pen for the big drop. All the while, Hurricane Wisdom shows a lot of promise.

Hurricane Wisdom & Lil Baby – "Drugs Callin Remix"

Quotable Lyrics
This s**t deep as the ocean, taking drugs, trying to cope it,
Adderall help me focus, ecstasy got me rolling,
Can't cuff when these hoes f***ing, new lights in the Rolls truck,
I'm putting the most up, I'm popping out all-star

