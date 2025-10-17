Perfect Storm: Sorry 4 The Rain - Album by Hurricane Wisdom

Hurricane Wisdom is one of the best young artists coming out of Florida right now, and there is no denying that the kid has a bright future in front of him. His recent project Perfect Storm was packed with features, as well as raps over some iconic beats. From old school hits to modern classics, Hurricane Wisdom will rap over whatever he wants. Today, we got the expanded version of the project, called Perfect Storm: Sorry 4 The Rain. This new project contains featureless versions of his big hits, as well as some extra tracks for good measure. Overall, Hurricane Wisdom has a very bright future ahead of him.
Release Date: October 17, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop
Tracklist for Perfect Storm: Sorry 4 The Rain
- Free
- Monday
- Clippers ft. G Herbo
- Rich Dropout
- Life ft. BabyChiefDoIt
- Powerhouse
- Plus ft. Hotboii
- I Hope
- Don't Change
- All On Me
- Woosah
- Afraid
- Anyways ft. TnTXD
- Everyday ft. Sqweez & Soldier Kidd
- Spike Lee
- On Stream ft. reGGie
- OT
- 2 Phones ft. Raq Baby
- 2 Much
- Cycle of Life ft. Lil Loaded
- Drugs Callin Remix ft. Lil Baby
- No Fatigue
- My Ni**az
- Giannis Remix ft. Polo G
- Don't Care ft. Skilla Baby
- YN
- Salute ft. LOE Shimmy
- Fetish
- Demand
- X ft. ffawty
- Drugs Callin
- On God ft. Raq Baby
- Why
- These Days ft. Fredo Bang
- Strange Love
- Perfect Imperfections
- Mind Gone ft. DThang
- Questions
- My Problems
- Kinfolk ft. Sleepy Hallow
- You Got It
- Demons ft. Kidd G
- Dreamcatcher
- Frontline (Remix) ft. NoCap
- Giannis