Perfect Storm: Sorry 4 The Rain - Album by Hurricane Wisdom

Hurricane Wisdom has returned with an expanded version of his February release "Perfect Storm," and it is full of unique tracks.

Hurricane Wisdom is one of the best young artists coming out of Florida right now, and there is no denying that the kid has a bright future in front of him. His recent project Perfect Storm was packed with features, as well as raps over some iconic beats. From old school hits to modern classics, Hurricane Wisdom will rap over whatever he wants. Today, we got the expanded version of the project, called Perfect Storm: Sorry 4 The Rain. This new project contains featureless versions of his big hits, as well as some extra tracks for good measure. Overall, Hurricane Wisdom has a very bright future ahead of him.

