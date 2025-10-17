Perfect Storm: Sorry 4 The Rain - Album by Hurricane Wisdom

BY Alexander Cole
Link Copied to Clipboard!
hurricane wisdom hurricane wisdom
Hurricane Wisdom has returned with an expanded version of his February release "Perfect Storm," and it is full of unique tracks.

Hurricane Wisdom is one of the best young artists coming out of Florida right now, and there is no denying that the kid has a bright future in front of him. His recent project Perfect Storm was packed with features, as well as raps over some iconic beats. From old school hits to modern classics, Hurricane Wisdom will rap over whatever he wants. Today, we got the expanded version of the project, called Perfect Storm: Sorry 4 The Rain. This new project contains featureless versions of his big hits, as well as some extra tracks for good measure. Overall, Hurricane Wisdom has a very bright future ahead of him.

Release Date: October 17, 2025

Genre: Hip-Hop

Tracklist for Perfect Storm: Sorry 4 The Rain
  1. Free
  2. Monday
  3. Clippers ft. G Herbo
  4. Rich Dropout
  5. Life ft. BabyChiefDoIt
  6. Powerhouse
  7. Plus ft. Hotboii
  8. I Hope
  9. Don't Change
  10. All On Me
  11. Woosah
  12. Afraid
  13. Anyways ft. TnTXD
  14. Everyday ft. Sqweez & Soldier Kidd
  15. Spike Lee
  16. On Stream ft. reGGie
  17. OT
  18. 2 Phones ft. Raq Baby
  19. 2 Much
  20. Cycle of Life ft. Lil Loaded
  21. Drugs Callin Remix ft. Lil Baby
  22. No Fatigue
  23. My Ni**az
  24. Giannis Remix ft. Polo G
  25. Don't Care ft. Skilla Baby
  26. YN
  27. Salute ft. LOE Shimmy
  28. Fetish
  29. Demand
  30. X ft. ffawty
  31. Drugs Callin
  32. On God ft. Raq Baby
  33. Why
  34. These Days ft. Fredo Bang
  35. Strange Love
  36. Perfect Imperfections
  37. Mind Gone ft. DThang
  38. Questions
  39. My Problems
  40. Kinfolk ft. Sleepy Hallow
  41. You Got It
  42. Demons ft. Kidd G
  43. Dreamcatcher
  44. Frontline (Remix) ft. NoCap
  45. Giannis
About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
Recommended Content
News Trippie Redd Drops "Pegasus" Ft. Chris Brown, Young Thug, Future, Quavo 15.9K
News Dame D.O.L.L.A.'s "Big D.O.L.L.A. (Deluxe)" Has Six Additional Tracks Ft. Jadakiss, G-Eazy, & More 5.2K
News Internet Money Drops "B4 The Storm" With Two Dozen Features 5.6K
News The Kid LAROI Drops "F*ck Love 3: Over You" Ft. Juice WRLD, Lil Durk, Justin Bieber, NBA YoungBoy 7.2K
Comments 0