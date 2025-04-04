Murda Beatz Calls On Hurricane Wisdom & A Boogie Wit da Hoodie For Cold Love Cut "Winter's Over"

Murda Beatz is typically known for his high-energy party cuts. Almost all of biggest records with the likes of Drake, 6ix9ine, Migos, and others are in that vein. However, the Canadian producer is slowing things down this weekend with the release of "Winter's Over." He's brought out Hurricane Wisdom, a first-time collaborator, and A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, a familiar face. This one focuses on love and both rappers struggling to get their love interests to hang around for the long term. In this case, the women they are going after only like spending time during the colder months.
However, there are reasons as to why Wisdom and Hoodie are having difficulties. Both have their fair share of personal battles that are hampering their progress to locking their girls down. These raw emotions are bolstered by an appropriately concocted instrumental. It's chilly, sad, and gives off a feeling being lonely. This is Murda Beatz's second single of 2025. It follows up on the livelier "Wake Em Up" with Rich The Kid. Hopefully, he's got some sort of project in the works. It's been nearly two years since his last one. That would be his Shordie Shordie joint tape, Memory Lane 2.
Murda Beatz, Hurricane Wisdom, & A Boogie Wit da Hoodie "Winter's Over"
Quotable Lyrics:
It's over for winter, how come we only f*ck when it's december?
She don't want attachments like that
I would walk you to the moon but I can't move backwards like that
It won't even hurt again if I get stabbed in my back
It's over for winter, how come we only f*ck when it's december?
If I'm on your mind, just write back