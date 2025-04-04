Murda Beatz Calls On Hurricane Wisdom & A Boogie Wit da Hoodie For Cold Love Cut "Winter's Over"

Murda Beatz has been busy in the studio as of late and this time he's cooking up a moodier and more somber single with "Winter's Over."

It's over for winter, how come we only f*ck when it's december? She don't want attachments like that I would walk you to the moon but I can't move backwards like that It won't even hurt again if I get stabbed in my back It's over for winter, how come we only f*ck when it's december? If I'm on your mind, just write back

However, there are reasons as to why Wisdom and Hoodie are having difficulties. Both have their fair share of personal battles that are hampering their progress to locking their girls down. These raw emotions are bolstered by an appropriately concocted instrumental. It's chilly, sad, and gives off a feeling being lonely. This is Murda Beatz's second single of 2025. It follows up on the livelier "Wake Em Up" with Rich The Kid . Hopefully, he's got some sort of project in the works. It's been nearly two years since his last one. That would be his Shordie Shordie joint tape, Memory Lane 2.

Murda Beatz is typically known for his high-energy party cuts. Almost all of biggest records with the likes of Drake , 6ix9ine, Migos , and others are in that vein. However, the Canadian producer is slowing things down this weekend with the release of "Winter's Over." He's brought out Hurricane Wisdom, a first-time collaborator, and A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, a familiar face. This one focuses on love and both rappers struggling to get their love interests to hang around for the long term. In this case, the women they are going after only like spending time during the colder months.

About The Author

Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.