Shordie Shordie And Murda Beatz Deliver Their Second Installment In The “Memory Lane” Series

Baltimore rapper Shordie Shordie and Canadian producer Murda Beatz are a duo you might not expect. However, they are very familiar with one another. In fact, they have a collaboration album together, Memory Lane. Released back in 2021, it boasted a tight 12-song tracklist. Only one Trippie Redd feature broke up the 11 other cuts with just the rapper and producer duo.

This time around, there is a little more to offer overall. Memory Lane 2 contains more rapping from the Baltimore artist production from Murda with three more offerings. Additionally, there are more guest appearances to boot. You will hear Baby B on "First Kiss," and "BlakelANA on "WYO." However, that is not all. Mozzy is on "Enjoy the Ride" as well.

Listen To Memory Lane 2 FRom Shordie Shordie And Murda Beatz

Leading up to the sequel LP they put out the lead single, "Contacts." Murda laid down more bouncy and upbeat sounds for it. The track has a nice summery feeling, perfect for when the sun is shining even as we move closer and closer to the winter months. Give the album a listen on your favorite DSPs.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand-new album, Memory Lane 2? Is this follow-up an improvement over the original tape? Which songs are you enjoying the most so far on this project? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around Shordie Shordie and Murda Beatz, as well as all of the hottest album drops.

Memory Lane 2 Tracklist:

A Lot of Miles Me Too On You Ride With Shordie, Pt. 2 Drink Sin City Contacts Don't Forget Me First Kiss (feat. Baby B) A Nice Time WYO (feat. BlakelANA) Too Many Enjoy the Ride (feat. Mozzy) Farmers Market Bigger in Texas

