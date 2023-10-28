Shordie Shordie And Murda Beatz Deliver Their Second Installment In The “Memory Lane” Series

Shordie and Murda follow-up their 2021 release.

Baltimore rapper Shordie Shordie and Canadian producer Murda Beatz are a duo you might not expect. However, they are very familiar with one another. In fact, they have a collaboration album together, Memory Lane. Released back in 2021, it boasted a tight 12-song tracklist. Only one Trippie Redd feature broke up the 11 other cuts with just the rapper and producer duo.

This time around, there is a little more to offer overall. Memory Lane 2 contains more rapping from the Baltimore artist production from Murda with three more offerings. Additionally, there are more guest appearances to boot. You will hear Baby B on "First Kiss," and "BlakelANA on "WYO." However, that is not all. Mozzy is on "Enjoy the Ride" as well.

Listen To Memory Lane 2 FRom Shordie Shordie And Murda Beatz

Leading up to the sequel LP they put out the lead single, "Contacts." Murda laid down more bouncy and upbeat sounds for it. The track has a nice summery feeling, perfect for when the sun is shining even as we move closer and closer to the winter months. Give the album a listen on your favorite DSPs.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand-new album, Memory Lane 2? Is this follow-up an improvement over the original tape? Which songs are you enjoying the most so far on this project?

Memory Lane 2 Tracklist:

  1. A Lot of Miles
  2. Me Too
  3. On You
  4. Ride With Shordie, Pt. 2
  5. Drink
  6. Sin City
  7. Contacts
  8. Don't Forget Me
  9. First Kiss (feat. Baby B)
  10. A Nice Time
  11. WYO (feat. BlakelANA)
  12. Too Many
  13. Enjoy the Ride (feat. Mozzy)
  14. Farmers Market
  15. Bigger in Texas

