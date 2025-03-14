Murda Beatz & Rich The Kid "Wake Em Up" On Their New Anthem

Murda Beatz has developed a lot of strong connections with some of the biggest rappers in the game, and that includes Rich The Kid.

I run up them bands, Patek or Lamb', they ain't no sh*ttin' on me The Richie a 'Rari, homie, with the racks, I'm never lonely I did this show for the crypto, pipe her up, now the b*tch, she do the most I put Chanel on my h*es, I bought Rollies for the bros Yeah (Woo), yeah (Woo), yeah (Woo), yеah White toes for her feet, had to wakе 'em up, they was sleep

Rich The Kid is one of them. According to Murda Beatz, he's known the Georgia MC for over 10 years. He shared a throwback photo of them in the studio on his Instagram to hype up this new collab, "Wake Em Up." It's fitting title, as the beat maker reminds everyone why he's one of them ones. The beat is super dark and sinister with its swirling synth passages. They are giving us Playboi Carti and Travis Scott vibes in the best way possible. Rich The Kid holds up his end of the bargain with a charismatic performance and braggadocious energy. This is apparently going to be the first of many releases for Murda Beatz and if they're going to be quality like "Wake Em Up," then we are in for a treat.

Murda Beatz has been one of the more "underrated" hitmakers of his era. Metro Boomin , Wheezy , Tay Keith, and Mike WiLL Made-It may get more recognition. But the Ontario producer has a great number of smash hits under his belt to go toe-to-toe with them. "Portland," "Nice For What," "BUTTERFLY EFFECT," "MotorSport," "FEFE," the list goes on. But outside of making number ones, he's got some strong chemistry with a handful of the top-flight rappers as well.

