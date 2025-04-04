News
winter's over
Songs
Murda Beatz Calls On Hurricane Wisdom & A Boogie Wit da Hoodie For Cold Love Cut "Winter's Over"
Murda Beatz has been busy in the studio as of late and this time he's cooking up a moodier and more somber single with "Winter's Over."
By
Zachary Horvath
6 hrs ago
