Lil Baby Enlists Rod Wave And Rylo Rodriguez For "By Myself" Video

Lil Baby and Friends Birthday Bash Concert
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 7: Rapper Lil Baby performs during Lil Baby and Friends Birthday Bash Concert at State Farm Arena on December 7, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
The rapper continues to roll out "WHAM."

Lil Baby is forging ahead with WHAM. The rapper has made it clear that he considers his new album to be his best yet. He's rolling out a deluxe version of the album. And on Monday, he blessed fans with a music video for one of its standout songs. Lil Baby linked up with Rod Wave and Rylo Rodriguez for "By Myself." It's one of the more melodic cuts on WHAM. The music video follows suit, treating fans to a series of somber images. Baby is clearly eager to showcase different sides of his style and artistry.

The music video for "By Myself" alternates between different video qualities. There's handheld footage meant to look old, black and white footage, and color footage. It's a pretty conventional trick as far as modern videos go, but Lil Baby takes it a step further. Eagle-eyed viewers will notice that the quality of footage will change within the same frame. A shot of Lil Baby rapping by a staircase will stay the same, but the frame itself adjusts to reflect a different quality. It's a neat twist, and one that keeps the visuals consistently engaging. Lil Baby looks appropriately somber during his verses.

Lil Baby Gets Serious On His Latest Music Video

Lil Baby does his thing on the song, but Rod Wave may steal the show here. The rapper is known for putting forth a somber and mournful personal. It's become a meme at this point, to get Rod Wave on a song if you want it to sound sad. There's a reason why, though: he's good at it. Wave sounds fantastic on this moody instrumental, and he gives his all during the music video. He's the artist who seems to be the most invested in the emotion being conveyed by the chorus and the verses. Rylo Rodriguez does a fine job on the back end of the song. That said, he doesn't bring a whole lot in terms of screen presence.

Lil Baby's "By Myself" video coincided with the release of WHAM's deluxe edition. The extended album is not yet available on streaming, but fans can purchase the four new songs on the rapper's personal site. One of these new songs, "Running Sh*t," appears to throw shots at Gunna. WHAM as a whole is a hard-hitting and aggressive album. "By Myself" is an indicator of where Lil Baby is going next, though. He told Lil Yachty on A Safe Place podcast that his next album is going to be more contemplative. Consider us intrigued.

