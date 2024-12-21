Young Thug, Travis Scott, Future & Lil Baby Still "Locked In" The Studio Making "The Best Music"

Now that Young Thug is a free man, fans wonder when he will drop new music. While we don't know anything for sure just yet, it seems like he's very hard at work, as Southside and Wheezy recently spoke in an interview on how they, Thugger, Travis Scott, Lil Baby, and Future are working together and cooking up collabs nonstop these days. Fans learned that they hit the studio earlier in November, and it seems like they haven't left.

"It was like one of them nights where all the homies under one roof in one room," Wheezy remarked. "Just Supreme Team, like, real deal superheroes. We had Trav, we got Pluto, Wham... And the one and only, King Spider. Under one roof, man, we just making the best music of our time. Like I said at the beginning of the video, like, real deal superhero group, super producers. We just locked in the studio doing, like, 20 songs a night. Like, real deal. Not even exaggerating. [...] Yeah, and then the way this s**t going, you know, Free Thugger, man, he out. Thug free, it's just like, that... It just was one of them nights, bro. And we've been doing it three nights in a row, that's what's so crazy. We getting up doing this s**t."

Wheezy & Southside On Young Thug & Company's "Locked In" Status

Of course, this is very exciting for Young Thug's comeback in particular, but we're sure that the other artists involved got plenty of sauce. Lil Baby has not one, but two albums coming up in 2025, whereas Future proved that he can pull out a dominant year whenever with his triple threat 2024. As for Travis Scott, he's teased new music as well, but we don't have a specific timeline and we know that his releases can feel more like events.

With all this in mind, trap fans can't wait to hear what Young Thug, Travis Scott, Future, and Lil Baby cooked up with the help of Wheezy, Southside, and others. There's a lot of pressure and expectation for some real-deal bangers, but we'll see what the direction sounds like. Either way, it will surely be a very celebratory moment.

