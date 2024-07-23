Joe Budden Has One Major Issue With Big Sean

Joe Budden wants to see a bit more from Sean.

Joe Budden is someone who has never shied away from giving his opinion on a wide range of topics. Overall, Budden knows a lot about the hip-hop world. As someone who made a living from music, he knows what comes with it. Furthermore, he was in a lot of beef during his career, so he knows what comes with that as well. Now that he is a podcaster, Budden is free to give his opinion, regardless of whom it might offend.

Recently, Budden decided to go on a bit of a rant as it pertains to Big Sean. During this rant, Budden explained that he is sick of the way Big Sean goes about dissing people. This comes after Sean was accused of taking a jab at Kendrick Lamar during his "On The Radar" freestyle. It was later said that perhaps he was taking shots at Kanye West. Either way, Joe is sick of the confusion.

Joe Budden Gives His Take

“My problem with Big Sean is — respectfully, if you’re watching, Big Sean. I mean no disrespect by this — the vagueness that comes with his disses,” Budden explained. “Big Sean does lyrically diss people, and then we hear it as fans and we get to guessing. And then every guess we [make], he says, ‘You’re wrong.’ But he don’t never tell us who he’s dissing. Not that he has to, but our guesses be sounding accurate to us.”