Big Sean Previews Upcoming Kanye West Track & Announces New Music Is Coming Soon

It seems like 2024 is the year for Big Sean's comeback. Since the first of the year, the Detroit MC has been steadily working on getting back into album mode. In March, he put out "Precision", a fiery track that got people remembering how formidable of a spitter and performer he is. Then, just several months later, he assisted his hometown hero Eminem on the second single for The Death of Slim Shady, "Tobey". He also went toe-to-toe with his fellow co-star BabyTron, and that song has also been well received. Additionally, Sean has teased his untitled forthcoming album throughout the year. Most recently, he shared a collaboration with The Alchemist via Instagram.

Big Sean was spotted on his page again recently, according to HipHopDX, previewing another upcoming track. He did so through a Live Story and the track, "Fighting Fires", is a new effort with Kanye West. Like the title indirectly suggests, it is straight heat, as it sees Sean passionately and relentlessly spitting about taking over your life and improving as a person every day. "We in this b****, back focused, right? / F*** that overnight success, I want it over life / I’m overseeing what I’m seeing, f*** a oversight".

Throughout his chat with his fans, the Detroit 2 MC revealed that this Kanye-produced song has potential to be on the highly awaited, VULTURES 2. If that is the case, then that is extremely unfortunate because who knows when that is coming out. However, there is a slim chance it sees a release this week. Right before the end of the Live, he told the viewers that new music is coming sometime in the next couple of days. Furthermore, Sean divulged on how difficult it has been crafting this new album. He cited overthinking, being away from his child with Jhene Aiko, and his battle with alcoholism. But, with him "raw-dogging" his emotions, he feels that he is going to be showing fans all sorts of sides to him in the future.