Big Sean Puts On A Passionate & Powerful Tiny Desk Appearance: Watch

If you have not been keeping tabs on Big Sean lately you might want to start hopping back on the bandwagon again. The proud Detroit, Michigan native has been quite silent since the release of Detroit 2 back in 2020. He did collaborate with Hit-Boy for a six-track EP What You Expect in 2021. But outside of a small dose of features, the hitmaker has been taking his time getting back into it. Last week though, it was clear that the rapper was on a mission. He put out two incredible tracks, "Anderson Estate Freestyle" on Instagram, and the ruthless braggadocious single "Precision." To keep up the momentum, Big Sean made his first-ever appearance on NPR's Tiny Desk according to HipHopNMore.

He put on one of the longest shows ever, performing 14 songs. Sean went through his entire catalog, giving the live audience a look into each era of his music. From tracks like "One Man Can Change The World," to "Beware" and "Bounce Back," Big Sean definitely wanted to showcase his range. After performing "Nothing Is Stopping You" from you his second album Hall Of Fame, the MC took the time to give some background on his situation at the time, which was a difficult one for him.

Big Sean Is Making 2024 His Year With This Tiny Desk Performance

"It was a stressful time for me because when my second album dropped it didn't do as well as my first," Sean said. "People was like, 'sophomore slump its over for him,' countin' me out crazy. Then I was able to lock in and make my third album which was Dark Sky Paradise which was one of my biggest albums." Big Sean then left the fans with some inspiring words before hopping into "Blessings" from that aforementioned LP. "The point of bringing that up is that don't let people place they curse on you of what they want you to be or of who they think you are... wherever you at... there's always a path to get to where you gotta go and anything you go through you grow through."

