Big Sean Drops Off "Anderson Estate Freestyle" Ahead Of New Album

Big Sean is a rapper who has always caught some flack for his "punnier" bars. However, he has never shied away from just being himself. In fact, in recent years, one could argue that Sean has ditched those puns and has been a bit more serious with his writing. Overall, fans have enjoyed this change quite a bit. His most recent albums have been lauded as the best of his career, and he continues to showcase his talents. He has been teasing a new album which should be released later this year, and fans have every reason to be excited, moving forward.

On Wednesday, Big Sean was able to surprise fans with a new freestyle called "Anderson Estate." This freestyle was done over a new version of J Dilla's "Drop" beat for The Pharcyde. Ultimately, this was a huge comeback freestyle for Sean, who showcased just how hungry he is. There are even some bars that reference Drake, J. Cole, and Kendrick Lamar. “I think where I lack most as an artist is consistency/ I just haven’t had the energy to compete with enemies,” he raps. “Or y’all so-called bigger three/ But every verse I lay, fans love to say, ‘Man, n****s is sleep!'” When it comes to best rapper alive conversation, Big Sean is oftentimes left out, and he wants to change that narrative.

Big Sean Is Ready

This was a great freestyle to come back with, and fans will be eager to hear more from him, very soon. That said, it seems as though we might be getting a brand-new single from him this week. That would be absolutely massive, and we certainly hope it happens. Friday is set to be a huge night for releases, and Big Sean could ultimately throw a wrench in the plans of many.

Be sure to let us know what you think of this new freestyle, in the comments section down below. Will you be checking out the new Big Sean album when it drops? What features will you be hoping to hear?

Quotable Lyrics:

I hate when people tell me that it's never that serious

You ain't have to shoot your first album cover at Sears

I used to be held back and hide behind fear

But F.E.A.R is just False Evidence Appearing Real

