Big Sean Seemingly Takes Shots At Drake, Kendrick Lamar, And J. Cole On New Freestyle

Big Sean is someone who fans are always looking forward to hearing from. Overall, he is considered to be one of the best rappers in the game right now. However, he doesn't always get the same respect as guys like Drake, Kendrick Lamar, or even J. Cole. In a competitive genre like rap, this can be a frustrating thing to experience, and while Sean has downplayed these frustrations, they most certainly exist. We know this because he just dropped a new freestyle where he makes mention of the "bigger three."

“I think where I lack most as an artist is consistency/ I just haven’t had the energy to compete with enemies,” he raps on the song. “Or y’all so-called bigger three/ But every verse I lay, fans love to say, ‘Man, n****s is sleep!'” As you will hear, this mention of the "Big Three" is done over a tinkered-with version of J Dilla's "Drop" beat for The Pharcyde. It is the perfect canvas for Sean to get these bars off, and it's clear that he is hungrier than ever to show the world what he can do.

Big Sean Spits Bars

Sean eventually goes on to talk about how he helped Kanye West record Graduation. “Back when you was a fly on the wall/ And dropped out of school to help Ye finish up Graduation/ Back when you hit your first celebrity crush and realized/ There’s badder girls back at home waiting, they just ain’t as famous," he says on the song. New music from Sean is coming soon, and we're sure fans are excited to experience it. Hopefully, he drops sooner rather than later.

