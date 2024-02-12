Big Sean Reveals A New Album Is In The Works

Big Sean has been a rapper who is seen by some as the "corny dad jokes rapper." But, his lengthy career is one that does not get enough love. He may not be on the level of Drake, Kendrick Lamar, or J. Cole. However, he has had a big hand in the explosive 2010 decade/era of hip-hop. Sean has the hits in his discography such as "Blessings," "Bounce Back," "Pull Up N Wreck," and plenty more. However, since the start of the 2020 decade, Sean has not dropped a new album. Yes, he did bring out a deluxe of Detroit 2, as well as bringing his famous mixtape Detroit to streaming in 2022.

But, if we are technical about it, four years have gone by since his last new album. Even in terms of features, Sean has not seen much activity there either. You can find him on Larry June and The Alchemist's 2023 project The Great Escape. In 2024, he and Bryson Tiller worked together for the Kentucky native's SLUM TILLER VOL. 3 which is on Soundcloud. But, a recent Instagram comment has fans excited that Sean is finally ready to give us something bigger soon.

Big Sean Is Prepping For A Comeback

According to HipHopDX, Rap Radar's Elliott Wilson recently reshared Sean's verse from that aforementioned Tiller collab. The California/Detroit-bred rapper made his way into the comments section with some excitement. "Nah its time for a new album this year fasho 🤲🏾✨" Fans were more than happy to see him say this. One person replies, "@bigsean ready for the blessings inshallah, we waiting on you big dog. 🙏🏾" Another adds, "@bigsean can’t wait let’s go 🚀" Sean has not given out a release date for this new album yet, so be sure to stick with us for when we hear about it.

What are your thoughts on Big Sean gearing up for a new album soon? Do you think he will drop it this year, why or why not? Is Detroit 2 still in your rotation, and if so, which songs? Who would you want to see on his next record and why? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to tell us in the comments below. Additionally, keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Big Sean. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on around the world of music.

