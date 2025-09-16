DJ Akademiks Plays Drake’s Leaked “ICEMAN” Track Featuring Pressa On Stream

Jun 26, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Canadian rapper Drake poses for photos on the red carpet before the 2017 NBA Awards at Basketball City at Pier 36. Brad Penner / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
According to DJ Akademiks, the Drake and Pressa song that leaked over the weekend is called "National Treasure."

Over the weekend, a previously unheard Drake song was leaked by crypto streamers Bagwork. They posted footage of themselves riding around in a car and playing the song, also seemingly trying to promote a meme coin. Now, DJ Akademiks has addressed the ordeal, revealing what he knows about both the leak and the song itself.

In a clip shared by @TINOISFUNNY on X, he claims that the song is titled "National Treasure" and that it features Pressa. He also says that Drake's "No Face" video was originally meant to accompany it, and that Drake told Pressa this when the video was being filmed.

"This is why I think the song got leaked, truth be told," he explained. "I think the song was supposedly promised to Pressa. Drake, obviously he's been doing his own thing, he didn't clear the song. They thought the song was gonna come out 'cause they thought he was gonna do a video. But he was doing '100 Gigs.' He drops the supposed video with 'No Face,' the song never got cleared."

Drake ICEMAN

When the song first leaked, Drake called up another one of his streamer friends, Adin Ross. “I don’t even know who the f**k those kids are,” he said at the time. “I asked you who they are. What the f**k?” He added that he was in Berlin, seeming irritated and confused about the whole situation.

It's unclear whether or not the song will make the final tracklist of Drake's upcoming ninth studio album, ICEMAN, but DJ Akademiks is doubtful. The album doesn't have an official release date, though it's expected to drop sometime this year. As for the song itself, it features lyrics that some interpreted as a DeMar DeRozan diss.

“When you was part of the team we used to be planning our Mexico trips in the spring/ We must’ve been dealing in the spur of the moment/ Cause why (Kawhi) did we think you could get us a ring?” Drake raps.

