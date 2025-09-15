Consequence Suggests That Kid Cudi Ruined Kanye West & Drake's Collab Album

Consequence seems to be referencing the beef that Kid Cudi started with Drake back in 2016, which Kanye West wasn't a fan of.

Back in 2016, there some mild to medium rumblings that Drake and Kanye West were working on a collaboration album. That storyline surfaced after the former assisted the latter songwriting wise on The Life Of Pablo. After that, per an article from GQ, subsequent billboards and onstage performances further built excitement.

However, it didn't really get past rumors and things faded from there. But according to loyal Kanye West defender Consequence, there's one man to blame for it never materializing. In a tweet caught by Kurrco, Consequence suggested that Kid Cudi is the one we should all be pointing the finger at.

"And the reason we didn’t get this Game Changing project… Is because a Kid… Needed to see Ghosts smh." He continues, "So he got bro to take Pills and rant on stage which landed him in the Pysch ward. More Triggering Truth To Tell." Alongside this tweet is an image of Drake and Kanye with the caption that says, "That verse is crazy."

Based on his choice of words, it seems like Consequence is saying that Kid Cudi and Kanye's KIDS SEE GHOSTS joint project that eventually arrived in 2018 blocked us from whatever Drake and Ye allegedly had cooking.

The rant aspect refers to when the Chicago rapper ended a Sacramento TLOP tour stop early after going on an extended diatribe. In it, he targeted Drake, DJ Khaled, Hillary Clinton, and more.

Why Were Drake & Kid Cudi Beefing?

It's worth noting that around this time, Drake and Kid Cudi began beefing with one another. The latter was the one to start it after some tweets for The Boy. They themselves were a byproduct of the Meek Mill and Drizzy beef where the former accused the latter of using ghostwriters.

Cudi backed Mill tweeting, "Everyone thinks they're soooo great. Talkin top 5 and be having 30 people write songs for them." He added, "My tweet[s] apply to who they apply. Ye, Drake, whoever."

Kanye was upset with Cudi for that for a bit, but eventually got over it. However, Canada's own didn't, and he decided to drop maybe the most controversial diss track in recent memory, "Two Birds, One Stone." In it, he dissed the Cleveland native for his drug addictions and mental health, which many thought was a low blow.

"You were the man on the moon / Now you just go through your phases / Life of the angry and famous / [...] / Still never been on hiatus / You stay xann'd and perk'd up / So when reality set in, you don't gotta face it."

Overall, it seems Consequence is referring to this past quarrel as the reason why Drake and Ye never got to work like the latter did with Cudi. It's also kind of out nowhere, so it will be interesting to see where this goes.

