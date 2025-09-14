Drake Shows Love To Fan Who Gifted Him Custom "ICEMAN" Chain

Drake is getting ready to drop ICEMAN, his ninth solo album. On Instagram, he recently showed off a custom chain he received from a fan. The chain says the album's title, and is a nice gesture from one of his fans, who are among the most vocal in the game.

The post, caught by RapTV, sparked a variety of reactions. "I want one of these that just say Ice," wrote one user. Others were quick to make jokes at Drake's expense. "S**t looks like it costs 250 tickets," wrote another user. "Shii sounds like shells on a rope," said someone else. Others also clowned the quality of the chain, with another top comment saying it looks like it was 3D printed.

"Shoutout to the fan that pulled up with the Iceman chain today," Drake said in the video. "That's the love out here that we're getting [...] That's love." The comments mocked the chain, but the man himself seemed appreciative, which has to count for something.

Drake recently released "DOG HOUSE," a single also featuring Yeat and Julia Wolf. The track had a solid opening day on Spotify, and will probably have a solid opening week on the Billboard Hot 100. The Toronto rapper/singer also had a song leaked where he seemingly has more smoke for DeMar DeRozan. He spoke with Adin Ross to confirm he had no knowledge of the people who leaked it, and seemed annoyed that it happened.