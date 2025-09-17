Odell Beckham Jr. Responds To The Viral Backlash From His "Family Matters" Video

Kendrick Lamar may have been crowned the winner of his feud with Drake by most, but the Toronto rapper had at least one person rooting for him as it all unfolded. This, of course, is Odell Beckham Jr. In June of 2024, the athlete took to social media to share a video of himself driving and dancing to "Family Matters." He and Drake go way back, but the viral video served as a welcome reminder of where Beckham Jr.'s loyalty lies.

During a recent interview with Jordan Rose for Complex News, he discussed both the video and the beef as a whole, as captured by Kurrco. When asked whether or not he's bothered by the video becoming a meme, he made it clear that he's not. According to him, he knows exactly who he is.

"I support bro through all of what he's going through," he explained, adding that the video was a joke. "That video gets out and it's like then I'm in a tie-dye shirt, and they make it all kinds of stuff. [...] I know who I am."

Drake ICEMAN

"I listened, I thought it was great. I told him that to his face," he said when asked about the lyrical battle. "But at the end of the day, you're talking about Drake, he's one of very few. [...] I had always supported that side, I had always shown up, I had always done that. Before their little beef had I listened to Kendrick's stuff? Yeah, Kendrick's a great artist. I love music. Music is what makes me me, since I was little."