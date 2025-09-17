Odell Beckham Jr. Responds To The Viral Backlash From His "Family Matters" Video

BY Caroline Fisher 494 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Odell Beckham Jr Backlash "Family Matters" Hip Hop News
Nov 24, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) stands on the field prior to the game against the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium. Jasen Vinlove / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Last June, Odell Beckham Jr. posted a video of himself driving and dancing to Drake's song "Family Matters."

Kendrick Lamar may have been crowned the winner of his feud with Drake by most, but the Toronto rapper had at least one person rooting for him as it all unfolded. This, of course, is Odell Beckham Jr. In June of 2024, the athlete took to social media to share a video of himself driving and dancing to "Family Matters." He and Drake go way back, but the viral video served as a welcome reminder of where Beckham Jr.'s loyalty lies.

During a recent interview with Jordan Rose for Complex News, he discussed both the video and the beef as a whole, as captured by Kurrco. When asked whether or not he's bothered by the video becoming a meme, he made it clear that he's not. According to him, he knows exactly who he is.

"I support bro through all of what he's going through," he explained, adding that the video was a joke. "That video gets out and it's like then I'm in a tie-dye shirt, and they make it all kinds of stuff. [...] I know who I am."

Read More: Drake’s “For All The Dogs” Reaches Major Chart Milestone Years After Release

Drake ICEMAN

"I listened, I thought it was great. I told him that to his face," he said when asked about the lyrical battle. "But at the end of the day, you're talking about Drake, he's one of very few. [...] I had always supported that side, I had always shown up, I had always done that. Before their little beef had I listened to Kendrick's stuff? Yeah, Kendrick's a great artist. I love music. Music is what makes me me, since I was little."

As for Drake, he's currently preparing to drop his ninth studio album, ICEMAN. The project doesn't have an official release date at the time of writing, but it's expected to arrive sometime this year. So far, Drizzy has teased the project with singles like "What Did I Miss," "Dog House," and more.

Read More: Young Thug "Miss My Dogs" Lyrics, Explained: Breaking Down His Apology To Future, Drake, Mariah The Scientist & More

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 75.0K
Odell Beckham Jr. of the Miami Dolphins Meets the Media Sports Odell Beckham Jr. Supports Drake Amid Kendrick Lamar Feud With Hilarious "Family Matters" Display 4.5K
JAY-Z At Webster Hall Music DJ Akademiks Claims That Cam'ron Beat Jay-Z In 2000s Rap Battle 6.1K
2021 Billboard Music Awards - Backstage Music Drake Makes A Shocking Revelation About His Type 2.2K
Comments 0