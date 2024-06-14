Odell Beckham Jr. Supports Drake Amid Kendrick Lamar Feud With Hilarious "Family Matters" Display

Odell is vibing to Drizzy's diss.

The biggest topic in all of rap music this year has been the conflict between Drake and Kendrick Lamar. Fans were enthralled with the saga for weeks since they were never sure when the next shots would be fired, in addition to drawing in some of the greatest names in the genre. Particularly during that one weekend when "Family Matters," "Meet The Grahams," and "Not Like Us" were released one after the other in quick succession. To many, Drake lost the beef, and he himself seemed to move on and try to put the whole thing behind him. Now, his best friend Odell Beckahm Jr. has released a video of him supporting Drizzy by dancing to "Family Matters."

Odell dropped a video of himself blasting and dancing to Drake 's Kendrick Lamar diss track "Family Matters." Odell is hilariously showing support to his bestie who he spends a lot of time with. Though Drake may have lost the feud in many people's eyes, that doesn't matter to Beckham JR., who will support his guy through thick and thin. Judging by the video, he was really feeling the track and just had to share it with the world to show folks that Drake dropped an incredible song. Drake and Odell have been friends for a long time, so the show of support is no real surprise.

Odell Beckham Jr. Supports Drake By Hilariously Blasting Family Matters

Over the past few years, Drake and Odell Beckham Jr. have become close friends to the point that the Super Bowl champion once resided at the Toronto star's Hidden Hills home. Beckham reportedly related an incident in which he was at the home of the Six Gods when supporters broke in. “Somehow [these guys] found The Boy’s house, broke into it,” he said during a podcast appearance. And man they come into the room like, ‘We made it to Drake’s crib!’ [Their] socks [were] dirty as hell like they had to crawl through the mountains to get here. So I had to try and play it cool. I had to dap them up but I was like, on edge at this point.”