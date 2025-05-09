Kehlani Is Not Alone As Vic Mensa Comes To Her Aid In Protest Backlash

Vic Mensa’s Instagram post honoring Kehlani is a stirring tribute to her outspoken support for Palestine amid Israel’s war on Gaza. A confession of his own internal struggle with silence. Mensa salutes Kehlani for her courage, particularly at a moment when advocacy for Gaza can threaten an artist’s livelihood.

He opens by acknowledging how rare it is for someone at Kehlani’s level of fame to center humanity so unapologetically. At a time when many artists opt for neutrality or silence, Kehlani has chosen a different path—one marked by moral clarity and self-sacrifice.

Mensa, who identifies as relatively new to religion, frames her actions as not just political but spiritual. Whether one calls it God or the universe, he believes a higher power is witnessing her every courageous step.

His admiration is also laced with self-reflection. Mensa admits that he has often remained quiet out of fear—especially as a father needing to provide for his child.

“My baby can’t eat beliefs,” he writes, echoing a sentiment many working artists share when navigating activism and economic survival. But the emotional toll of that silence, he says, is heavy. It “eats [him] from within.”

Vic Mensa & Kehlani

He recalls moments of loss and hardship, but chooses to believe that integrity will offer its own reward. “I wasn’t perfect, but I forged myself out of fire,” he writes.

In Kehlani’s stand, he finds a mirror—and a challenge. He asks what kind of man he wants his son to admire: one who stayed safe, or one who stood tall.

Drawing from Islam, Mensa cites sadaqah—the highest form of charity—as giving not from excess, but from what one values most. In Kehlani’s case, that gift has been her platform, her voice, and her reputation.

He ends with a powerful reminder: Kehlani’s worth isn’t tethered to industry gatekeepers, booking agents, or external validation. It lives in the hearts of those who recognize her soul.