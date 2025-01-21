Vic Mensa Breaks Silence On Elon Musk's Suspected Nazi Salute

Elon Musk is already among the most controversial men on the planet. He draws praise and ridicule in seemingly equal measure. He's attached himself to the Donald Trump presidency, and his speech at the inauguration ceremony drew by far the most polarizing response online. Musk appeared to give a Nazi salute to the crowd and to Donald Trump. Large swaths of the country could scarcely believe that Musk would invoke such a gesture on the day an American President is being sworn. Vic Mensa was not the least bit shocked, however.

The Chicago rapper has been critical of the Trump administration for years. He took to Instagram shortly after Elon Musk's controversial gesture, and told followers that this was consistent with his and Trump's rhetoric. "If there any misunderstandings," Vic Mensa wrote. "About the ideology of this campaign." Vic Mensa expected nothing less. The Chicago rapper has been making his political stance known for nearly a decade.

Vic Mensa Has Been Criticizing Trump For A Decade

Mensa discussed Trump's negative impact during a 2016 interview with CNN. "Our nation has been built upon extreme racism and built on the backs of slaves," he explained. "And just because we don’t have the same incarnation of that racism alive today doesn’t mean that the mental constructs of it are not alive and well and thriving in our society." Vic Mensa also touched on these topics in his 2019 song "Camp America."