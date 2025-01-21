Vic Mensa Breaks Silence On Elon Musk's Suspected Nazi Salute

BY Elias Andrews 2.6K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
BET Hip-Hop Awards 2023 - Red Carpet
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 03: Vic Mensa attends the BET Hip-Hop Awards 2023 on October 03, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
The rapper was not surprised.

Elon Musk is already among the most controversial men on the planet. He draws praise and ridicule in seemingly equal measure. He's attached himself to the Donald Trump presidency, and his speech at the inauguration ceremony drew by far the most polarizing response online. Musk appeared to give a Nazi salute to the crowd and to Donald Trump. Large swaths of the country could scarcely believe that Musk would invoke such a gesture on the day an American President is being sworn. Vic Mensa was not the least bit shocked, however.

The Chicago rapper has been critical of the Trump administration for years. He took to Instagram shortly after Elon Musk's controversial gesture, and told followers that this was consistent with his and Trump's rhetoric. "If there any misunderstandings," Vic Mensa wrote. "About the ideology of this campaign." Vic Mensa expected nothing less. The Chicago rapper has been making his political stance known for nearly a decade.

Read More: Chance The Rapper & Vic Mensa Preview New Heartfelt Track

Vic Mensa Has Been Criticizing Trump For A Decade

Mensa discussed Trump's negative impact during a 2016 interview with CNN. "Our nation has been built upon extreme racism and built on the backs of slaves," he explained. "And just because we don’t have the same incarnation of that racism alive today doesn’t mean that the mental constructs of it are not alive and well and thriving in our society." Vic Mensa also touched on these topics in his 2019 song "Camp America."

"Camp America" is a song by Mensa's band 93 PUNX. He discussed the song's meaning with Billboard, and asserted that it was mean to rally against Donald Trump's border policies. "I made this song and video to address the extreme xenophobia happening in our country," Vic Mensa said. "And the inhumane treatment of immigrants at the border." The lyrics bear this frustration out. "There’s a place, It’s the time of your life," Vic Mensa sings. "No parents allowed and no playing in sight. You can laugh, until you cry, at Camp America." It appears as though the rapper will have plenty more to sing about in the years to come.

Read More: Steelo Brim & VIC MENSA Pair Up Again For "N**** Dreams"

[via]

About The Author
Elias Andrews
Elias Andrews is a music and entertainment writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH in 2024 as the lead night shift contributor, which means he covers new music releases on a weekly basis. In the year since joining, Elias has covered some of the biggest and most turbulent stories in the world of music. He covered the Drake and Kendrick Lamar battle, and the release of the disses “Family Matters” and “Meet the Grahams,” in particular, in real time. He has also detailed the ongoing list of allegations and criminal charges made against Diddy. Elias’ favorite artists are Andre 3000, MF Doom, pre-808s Kanye West and Tyler, The Creator. He loves L.A. hip-hop but not L.A. sports teams. The first album he ever bought was Big Willie Style by Will Smith, which he maintains is still a pretty good listen.
Recommended Content
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - February 09, 2020 Original Content Who Is Vic Mensa? 434
Rich Polk/Getty Images Music Videos Vic Mensa Premieres Alternative "We Could Be Free" Video On Apple Music 1292
Vic Mensa VICTOR Cover Art Songs Vic Mensa And Common Pay Tribute To Chicago On New Track "$outhside Story" 1397
Music Vic Mensa Draws Parallels Between "Police Oppression" In Chicago, Palestine & Israel 992