Steelo Brim & VIC MENSA Pair Up Again For "N**** Dreams"

The Chicago streets are on fire! No, thankfully not a real one. But it is because VIC MENSA and Steelo Brim are back together for a new single. These two underrated lyricists are here with "N**** Dreams" a motivational and hype track about going after your goals and becoming proud of who you are. For Steelo this is his first piece of solo material since last July's "Margiela."

Hopefully, this is also the start of a new album rollout for him. It has been about two years since the release of Steelo's debut Eldorado Excursions. That project featured Buddy, Arin Ray, VIC, Dej Loaf, Leon Thomas, PRICE, Chuck English, and more. As we said, these two are no strangers to each other and they both speak very highly of each other.

Listen To "N**** Dreams" By Steelo Brim & VIC MENSA

In the press release, VIC MENSA could not help but give Steelo Brim his flowers. "Beyond being a friend, Steelo has an amazing ear for production, a unique perspective and has been a covert architect of culture for over a decade now. One of the first young art collectors I knew, [Steelo] brings that taste level to his creativity and that's something I always connect with." This was a release that the lead artist "felt appropriate for Black History Month." Brim says, "The title is also ‘sarcastic’ in the sense of we can wish and dream of more, and yet, we are still just ‘N****s,’ lol."

What are your thoughts on this brand-new single, "N**** Dreams," by Steelo Brim and VIC MENSA? Is this their best song together, why or why not? Could you see them making a collaborative album together? Who had the stronger performance and why?

Quotable Lyrics:

I used to have dreams of whipping a tangerine Lamborghini

Pushing up through the p where the gang members is kings

It's complicated, skating that boi like Avril Lavigne

In the trenches surrounded by fiends

Look

I always had dreams of interrupting generational poverty

