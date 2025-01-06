Chance The Rapper & Vic Mensa Preview New Heartfelt Track

Chano & Vic cookin in new preview.

Chance The Rapper and Vic Mensa share their plans for 2025 with a snippet of a new collaboration. "If your house is not a home, let this song be your shelter," raps Mensa in the preview. Shared on Chano's X account on Sunday (Jan. 5), the welcoming track speaks to multiple crises affecting the nation. The frequent collaborators address everything from homelessness to police brutality to sexual assault. Honoring Kenneth Walker and Philando Castile, Chance raps, "It's 100 bags under the underpass / rumbling stomaches / cups jingle when humans pass / brisket winds, summer's done / winter is coming fast / then they Zoom teacher wonder why they don't come to class."

Social media fueled the preview with requests for the joint album. An X user tweeted, "Can u please give me the album? I'm begging u, bro." Another user celebrated Chance, tweeting, "I’ll always root for chance. Acid Rap holds too much space for me not to." Remembering Chance and Vic's SaveMoney days, a user tweeted: "Such an unsung duo in hip-hop history. N***as really don’t be steppin’ like you SaveMoney n***as." Others were simply happy with the collaborators working together again. "Vic and Chance back together?!!," tweeted a fan. "Oh hell yeah. I still don't know about Vic anymore, but this was real good to see!"

Between creating music, Chance The Rapper and Vic Mensa have been expanding their creativity in acting. Mensa has a recurring role on the hit series, The Chi. Chance has appeared in a variety of shows, ranging from HBO's cult-followed comedy series SouthSide and judging the popular talent shows Netflix's Rhythm + Flow and The Voice. Both rappers have been heavily involved in community activism in Chicago.