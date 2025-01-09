Chance The Rapper Finalizes Divorce From Kirsten Corley

Chance The Rapper has settled his divorce with his ex-wife, Kirsten Corley. According to TMZ, the two have filed documents in Cook County, Illinois confirming with the court they've agreed on a settlement to finalize their divorce. Further details on the terms of their settlement have yet to be made public.
Chance and Corley initially began dating back in September 2013 and officially tied the knot in December 2018. Reminiscing on meeting Corley days before the ceremony on social media, he wrote: “I knew I was gonna marry that girl. Sixteen years later it’s happening. This wknd is the time, and the place is my wedding. I’m gonna dance with my wife because this is my destiny.” They share two young daughters, Kensli and Marli. Chance has referenced his relationship with Corley in numerous songs over the years.
Chance The Rapper & Kirsten Corley Attend The Met Gala
The two first announced their separation in April of last year. “After a period of separation, the two of us have arrived at the decision to part ways,” they wrote on Instagram at the time. “We came to this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together.” Corley cited irreconcilable differences in her divorce filing.
In other news, Chance recently shared a snippet of a new song with his long-time collaborator, Vic Mensa. On the heartfelt song, Chance raps: "It's 100 bags under the underpass / rumbling stomaches / cups jingle when humans pass / brisket winds, summer's done / winter is coming fast / then they Zoom teacher wonder why they don't come to class." Chance and Mensa didn't provide further details on when fans could expect the full song to release.