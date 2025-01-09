Chance The Rapper Finalizes Divorce From Kirsten Corley

Chance The Rapper and Kirsten Corley announced their separation, last year.

Chance The Rapper has settled his divorce with his ex-wife, Kirsten Corley. According to TMZ, the two have filed documents in Cook County, Illinois confirming with the court they've agreed on a settlement to finalize their divorce. Further details on the terms of their settlement have yet to be made public.

Chance and Corley initially began dating back in September 2013 and officially tied the knot in December 2018. Reminiscing on meeting Corley days before the ceremony on social media, he wrote: “I knew I was gonna marry that girl. Sixteen years later it’s happening. This wknd is the time, and the place is my wedding. I’m gonna dance with my wife because this is my destiny.” They share two young daughters, Kensli and Marli. Chance has referenced his relationship with Corley in numerous songs over the years.

Chance The Rapper & Kirsten Corley Attend The Met Gala

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 13: Kirsten Corley and Chance the Rapper attend The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

The two first announced their separation in April of last year. “After a period of separation, the two of us have arrived at the decision to part ways,” they wrote on Instagram at the time. “We came to this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together.” Corley cited irreconcilable differences in her divorce filing.