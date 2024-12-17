Chance The Rapper's Wife Officially Files For Divorce

After several months of their initial split announcement, Kirsten Corley is moving things forward.

Chance the Rapper fans... we have some saddening news today. According to TMZ, the Chicago MC and his wife, Kirsten Corley, are officially calling it quits. His partner in crime of five years sent in divorce documents last Friday, however, the details are scarce at best. With that in mind, there's nothing available in terms of particulars on what the financial splits will be in addition to all the other nitty gritty details. If you remember, Chance the Rapper and Kirsten have two young daughters in Kensli (9) and Marli (5). Moreover, they shared that they would raise their kids together back when they publicly split in April 2024.

While this isn't completely shocking news, it's still upsetting to see these two close the chapter of their lives. After all, they had dated from 2013 to 2019 and then got married later that year in California. Neither of them have released any public statements yet, although Kirsten did back when they started to pull away from one another. "After a period of separation, the two of us have arrived at a decision to part ways," she began.

Kirsten Corley Is Moving On From Chance The Rapper After Five Years

"We came to this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. God has blessed us with two beautiful daughters who we will continue to raise together. We kindly ask for privacy and respect as we navigate this transition. Thank you," she concluded.