Chance The Rapper's Wife Officially Files For Divorce

NBA: All Star Game-Team Lebron at Team Giannis
Feb 16, 2020; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Recording artist Chance The Rapper in attendance in the first quarter during the 2020 NBA All Star Game at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
After several months of their initial split announcement, Kirsten Corley is moving things forward.

Chance the Rapper fans... we have some saddening news today. According to TMZ, the Chicago MC and his wife, Kirsten Corley, are officially calling it quits. His partner in crime of five years sent in divorce documents last Friday, however, the details are scarce at best. With that in mind, there's nothing available in terms of particulars on what the financial splits will be in addition to all the other nitty gritty details. If you remember, Chance the Rapper and Kirsten have two young daughters in Kensli (9) and Marli (5). Moreover, they shared that they would raise their kids together back when they publicly split in April 2024.

While this isn't completely shocking news, it's still upsetting to see these two close the chapter of their lives. After all, they had dated from 2013 to 2019 and then got married later that year in California. Neither of them have released any public statements yet, although Kirsten did back when they started to pull away from one another. "After a period of separation, the two of us have arrived at a decision to part ways," she began.

Kirsten Corley Is Moving On From Chance The Rapper After Five Years

Feb 14, 2020; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Team Stephen A. captain Chance The Rapper before the NBA All Star-Celebrity Game at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

"We came to this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. God has blessed us with two beautiful daughters who we will continue to raise together. We kindly ask for privacy and respect as we navigate this transition. Thank you," she concluded.

Overall, Chance and Kirsten were beloved by many. However, there were some instances where their relationship was put into question over the last couple of years. For example, there were reports and videos floating around of Chance being a little too loose and comfortable around other women. You can read more about those here. Nonetheless, we are wishing the best for these two moving forward, as they prepare to navigate a scary and new chapter in their story.

