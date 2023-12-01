The Weeknd Provides 4 Million Meals To The People Of Gaza

The Weeknd is easily one of the biggest artists in the entire world. When you have as much influence as Abel does, you are going to get a lot of people to follow your every move. Overall, being an artist in his position wields a lot of power. Ultimately, he has money that he can give to massive causes. Furthermore, by coming through with a simple action, he can influence others to match him, even if on a smaller scale. These are the reasons why a lot of fans want artists to be open and honest about their beliefs.

As many of you already know, there is a conflict going on in the Middle East. This conflict is between Israel and Palestine. The Palestinian people have been facing horrific conditions in Gaza. Up until the cease-fire, they were facing bombs and occupations, every single day. This has left many people displaced and without any food or water. Well, The Weeknd is using his role as a United Nations World Food Programme Goodwill Ambassador to improve the situation.

The Weeknd Delivers

Canadian singer Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, aka The Weeknd, performs on stage during a concert at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, Paris' suburb, on July 29, 2023. (Photo by Anna KURTH / AFP) (Photo by ANNA KURTH/AFP via Getty Images)

According to TMZ, The Weeknd is donating $2.5 million to the organization. This will lead to 4 million meals making their way into the region. Overall, this is a massive move that will help out a whole lot of people. Palestinians have gone through so much over the last decades, and while this doesn't bring an end to the conflict, it will improve the lives of many. You have to give credit where it is due here. Hopefully, others with The Weeknd's money and influence will do something similar.

Let us know what you think of the gesture, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always be sure to keep you informed.

