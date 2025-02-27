Yasiin Bey Puts “Exploitative” Streaming Services On Blast

The music industry has been on the receiving end of plenty of criticism, and recently, Yasiin Bey joined the conversation. The performer recently spoke with The Guardian, opening up about the disillusionment he experienced early in his career. According to him, this stripped away his excitement to make music.

“I was so disillusioned,” he recalled. “You start out with idealism and passion, and then you encounter the kind of conduct and values George Orwell called ‘inanities.’ And they do this s**t to everybody, it’s not even personal, it’s systemic.” Bey continued, going after streaming services in particular for what he sees as the “gross” and “exploitative” treatment of artists.

Yasiin Bey & The Alchemist Announce FORENSICS

Rapper Yasiin Bey, formerly known as Mos Def, performs onstage during the Smokin' Grooves Festival at The Queen Mary on June 16, 2018 in Long Beach, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

“That sh*t is gross, paying people part of a penny for their music,” he said. “Those motherfu*kers are cold-blooded, man, like Scrooge McDuck, lickin’ his lips as he jumps into a pool of gold coins… The music industry of now makes the one I started out in seem charitable. It’s completely exploitative.” While Bey has his fair share of issues with the music industry, he admits that he's grateful to have the opportunity to keep making music.