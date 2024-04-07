Kehlani Wants Love "After Hours" On New Single: Stream

The Oakland singer's breezy new effort is a creative flip of Nina Sky's 2004 classic "Move Ya Body," completely reinventing it.

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
Link Copied to Clipboard!
35 Views
Kehlani After Hours New Song Stream Music NewsKehlani After Hours New Song Stream Music News

Kehlani is lustfully looking for some love in the club even after the lights come on and the people leave on their new single "After Hours." Right when the song kicks off, we know where this inspiration comes from: the song samples Nina Sky's club-dominating 2004 smash hit "Move Ya Body." However, this time around, they build it up with some tropical instrumentation, gorgeous harmonies, background vocals, and a much more tender approach than the original. Overall, it makes for a surprising but welcome reinterpretation that the Oakland native makes entirely their own. Still, if you haven't heard "Move Ya Body" in a long time, this track will definitely remind you of just how undeniable, groovy, and infectious that opening percussion pattern is.

As such, "After Hours" ends up blending a couple of different elements together to make for a pretty ambiguous genre classification, which we mean in the best way possible. The sampled drums give it that hard hip-hop-adjacent grime that refuses to lock itself out of your body's internal rhythm for hours after you listen. In addition, Kehlani's vocal melodies and tone show their dexterity in the realm of R&B, whereas the instrumentation and flow mixed with the drums might remind listeners of dancehall styles. While this isn't anything special lyrically, it definitely checks the catchy box and emotively showcases much more than lust through the production and songwriting. Maybe try playing this song when your night out is winding out, and you'll see the results for yourself.

Read More: Kehlani’s Dating History: A Look Back At The Singer’s Romances

Kehlani's "After Hours": Stream & Watch The Official Lyric Video

Meanwhile, it seems like the 28-year-old is coming out with a new project soon, which should be very exciting for fans. If it's anything like this new cut, then we should be in for a wavy, pleasant, and emotionally resonant piece that makes a lot out of a little. If you haven't heard "After Hours" yet, check out the official lyric video above and catch our favorite lines below. Also, make sure to find it on your preferred streaming service and let us know what you thought of it down in the comments. For more news on Kehlani and the latest great music drops around the clock, log back into HNHH.

Quotable Lyrics
We ain't gotta check the time,
Even when it ends, it's still you and I,
We ain't even know they turned on the lights,
We missed the last call riding on a high

Read More: Kehlani Supports Palestine, Slams Peers For Silence Amid Israel-Hamas War

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
recommended content
Wireless Festival 2023 - Day 2SongsBryson Tiller Is Finally Back On Our New "R&B Season" Playlist Update: Stream
Father Toddlerz New SingleSongsFather Delivers New Genre-Fusing Single "Toddlerz"
Kwazii Leaving New Song Stream Hip Hop NewsSongsKwazii Is "Leaving" Struggle Behind On New Single: Stream
Quadeca Kevin Abstract TEXAS BLUE New Song Stream Hip Hop NewsSongsQuadeca & Kevin Abstract Craft Grand & Tender Magic On New Single "TEXAS BLUE": Stream