Kehlani Wants Love "After Hours" On New Single: Stream

Kehlani is lustfully looking for some love in the club even after the lights come on and the people leave on their new single "After Hours." Right when the song kicks off, we know where this inspiration comes from: the song samples Nina Sky's club-dominating 2004 smash hit "Move Ya Body." However, this time around, they build it up with some tropical instrumentation, gorgeous harmonies, background vocals, and a much more tender approach than the original. Overall, it makes for a surprising but welcome reinterpretation that the Oakland native makes entirely their own. Still, if you haven't heard "Move Ya Body" in a long time, this track will definitely remind you of just how undeniable, groovy, and infectious that opening percussion pattern is.

As such, "After Hours" ends up blending a couple of different elements together to make for a pretty ambiguous genre classification, which we mean in the best way possible. The sampled drums give it that hard hip-hop-adjacent grime that refuses to lock itself out of your body's internal rhythm for hours after you listen. In addition, Kehlani's vocal melodies and tone show their dexterity in the realm of R&B, whereas the instrumentation and flow mixed with the drums might remind listeners of dancehall styles. While this isn't anything special lyrically, it definitely checks the catchy box and emotively showcases much more than lust through the production and songwriting. Maybe try playing this song when your night out is winding out, and you'll see the results for yourself.

Meanwhile, it seems like the 28-year-old is coming out with a new project soon, which should be very exciting for fans. If it's anything like this new cut, then we should be in for a wavy, pleasant, and emotionally resonant piece that makes a lot out of a little. If you haven't heard "After Hours" yet, check out the official lyric video above and catch our favorite lines below. Also, make sure to find it on your preferred streaming service and let us know what you thought of it down in the comments. For more news on Kehlani and the latest great music drops around the clock, log back into HNHH.

Quotable Lyrics

We ain't gotta check the time,

Even when it ends, it's still you and I,

We ain't even know they turned on the lights,

We missed the last call riding on a high

