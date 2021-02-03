after hours
- MusicThe Weeknd Breaks Spotify's All-Time Monthly Listener RecordThe Weeknd continues to be the most-streamed artist on Spotify.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicThe Weeknd Drops New Fortnite Collab MerchThe new merch is on sale via The Weeknd's website now.By Lavender Alexandria
- Original ContentThe Weeknd's Biggest Hits: From "Losers" To "Blinding Lights"The Weeknd may be rebranding, so what are his biggest hits to date?By Zachary Roberts
- MusicThe Weeknd's Albums, RankedHere are The Weeknd's albums and Mixtapes, ranked. By Barnell Anderson
- MixtapesThe Weeknd Releases "After Hours (Live At SoFi Stadium)" AlbumThe 31-track live album highlights the singer's top hits over the years.By Diya Singhvi
- MusicThe Weeknd Bringing "After Hours"–Inspired Haunted Houses To Universal StudiosThe Weeknd is teaming up with Universal Studios to bring "After Hours" haunted houses to the resort's Halloween Horror Nights.By Cole Blake
- NumbersThe Weeknd Is The First Artist To Have The Biggest Song In The World 2 Years In A RowThe unprecedented feat is just one addition to the long list of Abel's accomplishments.By Taiyo Coates
- MusicThe Weeknd's "After Hours" Breaks Another Billboard RecordThe Weeknd has secured another Billboard record. By Taylor McCloud
- MusicThe Weeknd Reveals New Music On Twitter: "IT STARTS TONIGHT"The Weeknd previewed new music tonight, on Twitter.By Cole Blake
- MusicThe Weeknd Sweeps Juno Awards With Top Artist, Album, Single & SongwriterThe Weeknd swept the Juno Awards, Sunday night, making him the first artist to do so twice.By Cole Blake
- MusicThe Weeknd Teases New Music After Billboard Music Awards WinThe Weeknd teased new music after accepting the award for Top Hot 100 Song at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureThe Weeknd Teases Releasing The "Magic" He Recorded In QuarantineThe hitmaker says he plans to piece together all the music. By Madusa S.
- NewsThe Weeknd Shares Ariana Grande-Assisted Remix To "Save Your Tears"You haven't heard the last of "After Hours."By Erika Marie
- NumbersThe Weeknd's "Blinding Lights" Is The Biggest Ever #1 Song On The Billboard Hot 100The Weeknd's "Blinding Lights" becomes the biggest #1 Hot 100 song of all time.By Alex Zidel
- NewsThe Weeknd Hints That He May Not Be Finished With His "After Hours" Era YetThe powerhouse recently suggested to fans on social media there's more left in store for "After Hours." By Madusa S.
- MusicThe Weeknd Reminisces On His "After Hours" Run: "An Era"The Weeknd takes a moment to appreciate the "After Hours" era and potentially hints at the next chapter in his career.By Joshua Robinson
- AnticsThe Weeknd Reveals Significance Of His "New Face"The Weeknd explains the significance of his heavily-bandaged face, as well as his much-discussed "post-plastic-surgery" look.By Alex Zidel