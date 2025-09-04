The Weeknd Celebrates His Tour's "Closing Night" With Surprise New Single

The Weeknd has been on tour for three years, going back to July 2022. The After Hours Til Dawn Tour was originally only supposed to be the After Hours Tour, taking place in 2020. But, 2020 came with both a pandemic and the biggest year of Weeknd's career. The latter caused the tour's scope to expand significantly. What was only meant to be an arena run for a few months in 2020 turned into a record-setting stadium tour with 110 shows in total.

On September 3, The Weeknd finally wrapped up the tour, with a show at the Alamodome in San Antonio. To mark the end of what has somehow been an even more successful run than most people probably imagined, he dropped "Closing Night" on YouTube.

The track originally released on physical editions of Hurry Up Tomorrow earlier this year. However, it was exclusive to the Japanese version and the version with a Pharrell-designed cover. Those versions were not made available on streaming services, instead only being purchasable via The Weeknd's online shop.

The track, produced by Swedish House Mafia, serves as the closer on the versions of the album in which it appears. It does not quite work as well as the original closing track. Still, it is a great song and one of the better cuts from this album cycle.

Lyrically, it is nearly identical to "Opening Night" from earlier in the album. Compositionally, it takes a completely different turn, becoming more of a synth-heavy ballad about negative habits in a toxic relationship. Specifically, calling out his partner for being too deep into what's happening on her phone instead of focusing on the relationship happening in real life.

If "Closing Night" is the last release fans get from Abel Tesfaye as The Weeknd, it is far from a bad track to go out on.

The Weeknd - "Closing Night"

