the weeknd closing night

Songs
The Weeknd Celebrates His Tour's "Closing Night" With Surprise New Single
The Weeknd recently concluded his record-setting "After Hours Til Dawn" tour and celebrating by officially dropping "Closing Night."
By
Devin Morton
September 04, 2025
