The Weeknd's "Blinding Lights" Becomes The First Song In Spotify History To Crack 5 Billion Streams

BY Devin Morton 142 Views
the-weeknd-5-billion-streams-hip-hop-news
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 13: Abel Tesfaye attends Lionsgate's "Hurry Up Tomorrow" World Premiere on May 13, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
The Weeknd's "Blinding Lights" has become the first song to reach 5 billion Spotify streams, extending its lead for the most streamed song.

In 2021, The Weeknd's "Blinding Lights" dethroned Chubby Checker's "The Twist" as the biggest song in the history of the Billboard Hot 100. By extension, that made it the most popular song in modern history, by their formula.

Now, its chart success has also been reflected by its absolutely staggering longevity on streaming. The track became the second to ever cross 4 billion total Spotify streams, behind Ed Sheeran's "Shape Of You," which was the most streamed song on the service for over seven years. Today (August 31, 2025), the song became the first in history to reach the 5 billion mark.

This is not remotely surprising considering the sustained popularity of the track. After initially modest success, with the track staying in the top 40 of the Hot 100 but not quite cracking the upper echelon, it finally got there in its 12th week. Once it got into the top 10, it did not leave for 57 weeks, spending 43 of those weeks in the top five and four of those weeks at the very top. That success was driven, in large part, by its continued streaming. Over five years later and that fact is still being reflected in these numbers.

The Weeknd "Blinding Lights"

Elsewhere, Billboard also named Weeknd's "Blinding Lights" the top R&B/hip-hop song of the 21st century so far. Considering the Hot 100 accomplishment, that was an expected win for the Toronto superstar.

The Weeknd is still touring with Playboi Carti. On August 30, he played the first of two nights at Houston's NRG Stadium. The very last stop of this three-year, 110-show trek takes place at the Alamodome on September 3. It will be interesting to see what his next steps are. Especially after teasing being done with "The Weeknd" as a persona earlier this year.

About The Author
Devin Morton
Devin Morton is a News and Evergreen Content Writer at HotNewHipHop from Queens, New York. He started with HNHH in July 2024 as an intern while entering his last year of college, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Stony Brook University's School of Communication and Journalism. He has previously written album reviews covering some of the most popular artists in the game, including Childish Gambino and Ice Spice, as well as conversation starting pieces about the Grammy and BET Hip-Hop Awards. Some of his favorite rappers include Kendrick Lamar, Mac Miller, and Nas, though he also has a soft spot for the Blog Era guys from when he used to read HNHH as a kid. Besides hip-hop, he's a huge fan of sports (primarily basketball, #HeatCulture) and wrestling. His work for HNHH has reflected his outside interests, also covering sports, politics, and the greater pop culture world, which he has extensive knowledge of in addition to his hip-hop expertise.
