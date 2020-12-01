Blinding Lights
- Pop CultureThe Weeknd On "Blinding Lights": "I Thought It Was Gonna Be A Flop"Despite Abel Tesfaye's fears, the second single from his "After Hours" album is now certified diamond by the RIAA.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicThe Weeknd Celebrates As "Blinding Lights" Becomes Spotify's Most Streamed SongThe Weeknd's "Blinding Lights" is now the most-streamed song on Spotify.By Cole Blake
- NumbersThe Weeknd Is The First Artist To Have The Biggest Song In The World 2 Years In A RowThe unprecedented feat is just one addition to the long list of Abel's accomplishments.By Taiyo Coates
- MusicThe Weeknd's "Blinding Lights" Becomes Billboard's No. 1 Song Of All Time"Blinding Lights" is running out of records to break.By Thomas Galindo
- NumbersThe Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” Becomes Fastest Song To Hit 2.5 Billion Spotify StreamsThe catchy hit continues to chart, nearly two years after its initial release.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicThe Weeknd Celebrates Billboard Record & Teases That "Dawn Is Coming"The Weeknd celebrated setting a new Billboard Hot 100 record, Monday, by teasing that new music is on the way.By Cole Blake
- NumbersThe Weeknd's "Blinding Lights" Makes Billboard HistoryThe Weeknd's "Blinding Lights" breaks yet another record, solidifying itself as one of the biggest songs in modern history. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicThe Weeknd Sweeps Juno Awards With Top Artist, Album, Single & SongwriterThe Weeknd swept the Juno Awards, Sunday night, making him the first artist to do so twice.By Cole Blake
- MusicThe Weeknd Teases New Music After Billboard Music Awards WinThe Weeknd teased new music after accepting the award for Top Hot 100 Song at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards.By Cole Blake
- NumbersThe Weeknd's "Blinding Lights" Is The Biggest Ever #1 Song On The Billboard Hot 100The Weeknd's "Blinding Lights" becomes the biggest #1 Hot 100 song of all time.By Alex Zidel
- NumbersThe Weeknd Reacts To "Blinding Lights" Accomplishment On Hot 100The Weeknd thanks his fans after "Blinding Lights" spends a full year in the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100. By Aron A.
- NumbersThe Weeknd Spends An Entire Year On Hot 100 Top 10 With "Blinding Lights"The Weeknd's "Blinding Lights" is the first song to ever spend a full year in the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100.By Alex Zidel
- NumbersThe Weeknd's "Blinding Lights" Is The Biggest Chart Hit Of The CenturyThe Weeknd earns an incredible honor after his show-stealing Super Bowl performance.By Alex Zidel
- NumbersThe Weeknd Breaks Another Billboard Record With "Blinding Lights"Fair to say "Blinding Lights" is a smash hit.By Madusa S.
- RandomKendrick Lamar's Mysterious pgLang Pops Up In The Weeknd's New VideoKendrick Lamar's mysterious pgLang agency popped up for a second in The Weeknd's new music video.By Alex Zidel
- NumbersBad Bunny, The Weeknd & Joe Rogan Dominate Spotify 2020 "Wrapped" ListsBad Bunny, The Weeknd, Billie Eilish, Juice WRLD, Drake, and others all made Spotify's year-end Wrapped lists.By Alex Zidel