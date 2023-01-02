The Weeknd’s hit song, “Blinding Lights,” has reportedly become the most-streamed song on Spotify of all time. The Toronto singer celebrated the news on Twitter on New Year’s Eve.

“FOR NEW YEARS ???,” The Weeknd wrote, before following up, “happy new years to blinding lights. the most streamed song of all time tonight.”

TAMPA, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 07: The Weeknd performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

The Weeknd first shared “Blinding Lights” back on November 29, 2019, as the second single from his fourth studio album, After Hours. The track debuted at number 11 on the Billboard Hot 100 but went on to spend four weeks at the top spot. It eventually became the first song to hold a spot in the top 10 on the chart for an entire year.

According to Spotify’s Daily Global chart, the song has passed Ed Sheeran’s “Shape of You” by 918K filtered streams. Sheeran discussed the possibility of “Blinding Lights” passing his song on The Breakfast Club, earlier this year.

“‘Blinding Lights’ is about to take over ‘Shape of You’ as the most-streamed song of all time. And I don’t think that that debuted at #1. I think it debuted at like 11 or 12. And then it grew, and now it’s the biggest song of all time,” Sheeran said at the time.

In addition to “Blinding Lights,” The Weeknd also ended 2022 as Spotify’s most-streamed artist of the year. He dropped his latest album, Dawn FM, back in January. It debuted at number two on the Billboard 200 with 148,000 album-equivalent units. It was supported by the singles, “Take My Breath”, “Sacrifice”, “Out of Time” and “Less than Zero.”

Check out The Weeknd’s celebration on Twitter below.

