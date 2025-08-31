News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
My Profile
Drop a comment
Search input
Subscribe
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
My Profile
Sign in
Search input
News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
most streamed spotify song
Latest
Popular
Today
|
Week
|
Month
|
Year
|
All Time
Music
The Weeknd's "Blinding Lights" Becomes The First Song In Spotify History To Crack 5 Billion Streams
The Weeknd's "Blinding Lights" has become the first song to reach 5 billion Spotify streams, extending its lead for the most streamed song.
By
Devin Morton
August 31, 2025