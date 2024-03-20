The Weeknd's "After Hours" LP Turns Four: Looking Back At The Self-titled, Multi-faceted Masterpiece Of A Song

The Weeknd has so many classic tracks in his discography, that almost goes without saying. Whether its radio hits, bangers, or just well-crafted records, he really does have something for everyone. On top of having incredible tracks, he also has unforgettable albums. One of those is his 2020 contemporary R&B/80s pop offering After Hours. This was the LP that began his second trilogy in his discography and was continued in 2022 with Dawn FM. Today, on After Hours fourth anniversary, we wanted to reminisce about the captivating self-titled track to see how well it has held up.

"After Hours" was produced by The Weeknd as well as R&B legend Mario Winans, and frequent collaborators Illangelo and DaHeala. The Canadian R&B megastar made the song about a familiar topic in his canon. He is on his knees, apologizing to someone he used to be with as he looks to repair the relationship and himself. However, his old, promiscuous tendencies have come back up after being separated from her, making his vows to change less believable. It is a beautifully dark and sad tale that is executed perhaps the best on this song.

Read More: Young Thug's YSL RICO Trial Could Go Until 2027, Attorney Claims

Relisten To "After Hours" By The Weeknd

The third promotional single for "After Hours" did not see the same mainstream success as a "Blinding Lights," for example. However, it still had a respectable number 77 placement in its first week on the Hot 100 chart. It went on to eventually peak at number 20, but this record is more than the numbers. The Weeknd really went all into creating a progressive experience with incredible beat switches, especially when the second verse comes in. We see this as an essential Weeknd track and it may be his greatest performance ever.

What were your thoughts on "After Hours" by The Weeknd when it dropped? Do you consider this his strongest track in his discography, why or why not? Or, is it just the best song on After Hours? Is this The Weeknd's best album, why or why not? Is he the Michael Jackson of this era? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding The Weeknd. Finally, stay with us for the most informative song posts throughout the week.

Quotable Lyrics:

My darkest hours

Girl, I felt so alone inside of this crowded room

Different girls on the floor, distractin' my thoughts of you

I turned into the man I used to be, to be

Put myself to sleep

Just so I can get closer to you inside my dreams

Read More: Meek Mill Offers To Donate 10% Of His Earnings To Combating Gun Violence In Philadelphia, DJ Akademiks Responds