The Weeknd Drops New Fortnite Collab Merch

Over the weekend, Fortnite released its newest feature. The game allowed fans to interact directly in a rhythm game format with songs from some of the biggest artists in the world. Kendrick Lamar, Coldplay, The Killers, Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish, and many more artists had songs included in the new mode. But the biggest of the bunch was one of the biggest artists in all of music right now, The Weeknd. As part of the launch the game had a weekend-long celebration of the new mode. That spilled into this week when even more new material was dropped.

The newest addition to The Weeknd and Fortnite's recent collab is a series of merch dropped on the superstar's website. The merch features a combination of Abel's After Hours Tour aesthetic with visuals from Fortnite. Included in the drop are 5 shirts each with different graphics on them. Three of the shirts have sleeves while the other two are cut offs. There's also two hoodies sporting similar designs from two of the t-shirts and a sparsely decorated bomber jacket featuring just two logos. That all comes alongside two hats, a black snapback and a camo trucker hat, as well as an action figure of The Weeknd himself which runs nearly $100. Check out the full merch drop below.

The Weeknd X Fortnite Merch

Elsewhere in celebration of the new collaboration between The Weeknd and Fortnite, a flash mob of people dressed as the singer's After Hours character popped up in New York. The promotion featured hundreds of dancers seemingly enjoying themselves dancing to multiple Weeknd songs.

The Weeknd recently wrapped up an extremely impressive tour on the back of his past two albums Dawn F.M. and After Hours. He broke numerous records for individual sales at various stops along the way. He also broke the record for highest tour gross ever by a black artist on a European tour.

