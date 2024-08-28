Kehlani Delivers Breezy & Summery R&B Vibes For "While We Wait 2"

The Oakland songstress releases a sequel to her 2019 mixtape.

Kehlani has their die-hard fans jumping for joy this week because they now have While We Wait 2. If this title looks familiar to those not totally in the know, it's because they have While We Wait in their discography. That was their third mixtape, and it hit DSPs back in 2019. Kehlani didn't have a major rollout for this second project of 2024, as they hinted at it on their Instagram just about a week ago. There are actually a couple of reasons as to why this wasn't being teased that long.

For starters, Kehlani delivered their fourth album CRASH back in late June. Secondly, the alternative R&B veteran announced the North American leg of their CRASH World Tour about five weeks prior to WWW2. It's also worth mentioning they will be hitting the road on September 4. Finally, Kehlani said themselves that this project was completed in a blistering time frame. In a recent Instagram post they wrote, "We made this tape in my back house in two weeks with all people I really dearly love... It was a breezy process and nobody thought hard. Just some feelings in 90 degree weather." You can definitely hear that in the performances and instrumentals in a good way. Kehlani sounds carefree and chill on this mixtape, making this just as blissful for the listener.

While We Wait 2 - Kehlani

While We Wait 2 Tracklist:

  1. Love Like
  2. When He's Not There (feat. Lucky Daye)
  3. Clothes Off (feat. kwn)
  4. S.I.N.G.L.E.
  5. Know Better (feat. Lil' Mo & Vince Staples)
  6. Border
  7. Form of You (feat. DESTIN CONRAD & Childofnines)
  8. Let Me Down (San Diego Interlude)
  9. Around
  10. Ballin'
  11. First Life
  12. Slow Dance (feat. DIXSON)
  13. 8 (feat. FLO) - Remix
  14. After Hours (feat. LUDMILLA) - Remix

