Spotify Wrapped 2025

Music
Drake Beats Out Kendrick Lamar On Top Spotify Artists List
Drake and Kendrick Lamar have been going back and forth since 2024, and the Spotify Wrapped numbers tell an interesting story.
By
Alexander Cole
December 03, 2025
