number one single
- MusicDoja Cat Extends Her Pop Airplay Chart Record With "Paint The Town Red" Hitting Number OneDoja is running up the score with her seventh number one this decade.ByLavender Alexandria709 Views
- MusicDoja Cat Shares NSFW Photo Dump To Celebrate Her First Ever Number One Solo HitDoja Cat must be pretty excited to break a significant chart drought for rap.ByLavender Alexandria9.0K Views
- Music7 No. 1 Rap Songs From 2016Hip hop thrived on the charts in 2016.ByWyatt Westlake4.5K Views
- MusicNLE Choppa Promises He Will Have The Next #1 Rap SongHe's hoping to break the drought of rap songs topping the charts soon.ByLavender Alexandria550 Views
- MusicCoi Leray Proposes All-Female Rap Song For First Number One Hip-Hop Hit Of 2023Do you think Coi's plan will work?ByGabriel Bras Nevares2.4K Views
- NumbersSoulja Boy Celebrates Going No.1 On BillboardHis viral hit "She Make It Clap" earned the rapper the top position on the Top Triller U.S. chart.ByMadusa S.29.8K Views
- NumbersLizzo Earns Her First #1 Song On Billboard Hot 100 With "Truth Hurts"Congrats, Lizzo!ByAron A.1.9K Views
- MusicLil Nas X's "Old Town Road" Maintains #1 Spot On Hot 100 For Fourth WeekWill Lil Nas X be able to top "Old Town Road?"ByAron A.3.4K Views
- MusicLil Nas X's "Old Town Road" Leaps To #1 On Billboard Hot 100Lil Nas X earns his first number one, but will he be able to top it?
ByAron A.8.1K Views
- MusicDrake Ties Usher For Most Total Weeks At #1 On Billboard Hot 100 For Solo Male ActsDrake's "In My Feelings" helps him tie Usher for most weeks at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 for a solo male act.ByAron A.2.9K Views
- MusicDrake Passes Rihanna For Most Weeks At #1 This Decade With "In My Feelings"Drake maintains his position at the top of the Billboard Hot 100.ByAron A.3.4K Views
- MusicDrake's "God's Plan" Spends Eighth Consecutive Week Atop Billboard Hot 100Drake is making history as we watch on.ByAlex Zidel3.1K Views
- MusicDrake's "God's Plan" Debuts At #1 On Billboard Hot 100Drake's hits his fourth number one single on the Billboard Hot 100. ByAron A.7.2K Views
- MusicEminem Gets Ninth Number One Single In The U.K. With "River"Eminem's "Revival" is still going strong. ByAron A.1.9K Views