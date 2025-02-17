Drake & PARTYNEXTDOOR's "$ome $exy $ongs 4 U" Sees Healthy Decrease In Spotify Streams After Second Day

Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR's new album $ome $exy $ongs 4 U was running up the streams no problem during its debut on Valentine's Day. Of course, there was a lot of chatter leading up to its release for a lot of reasons. For one, his loyal fan base was just eager to hear new music, especially with him having a strong chemistry with PARTY over the years. Secondly, others were wanting to see what Drizzy was going to come back with following the Kendrick Lamar beef. Especially since the latter went on to win five GRAMMYs for "Not Like Us" and with his Super Bowl performance being the extra icing on the cake.

With all of that going for $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, it was poised to do well streaming wise. Sure enough, it did, raking in over 56.6 million plays on opening day. That is the second highest mark of 2025, barely falling short of The Weeknd's Hurry Up Tomorrow. It also went on to break a handful of records on Apple Music, so all was definitely going well. However, the fall off after just 24 hours, particularly on Spotify, is quite alarming.

Drake Spotify Lawsuit

Per Mr. Pop on X, Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR pulled well over 28 million streams on Valentine's Day. But if you see, February 15 was nowhere near that number at just 16.1 million plays. That's a 44.1% decrease. With this in mind, there are real doubts at the moment if any of the tracks will crack the top 10 on the Hot 100 chart. There's still plenty of time, but with that steep of a decline, it's a question that has to be asked.