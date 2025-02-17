Drake & PARTYNEXTDOOR's "$ome $exy $ongs 4 U" Sees Healthy Decrease In Spotify Streams After Second Day

Boston Celtics v Toronto Raptors
TORONTO, CANADA - NOVEMBER 17: Rapper Drake leaves the court after the NBA In-Season Tournament game between the Toronto Raptors and the Boston Celtics at Scotiabank Arena on November 17, 2023 in Toronto, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)
We can only imagine how this is going to set off the Drake stans and their recent streaming theories.

Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR's new album $ome $exy $ongs 4 U was running up the streams no problem during its debut on Valentine's Day. Of course, there was a lot of chatter leading up to its release for a lot of reasons. For one, his loyal fan base was just eager to hear new music, especially with him having a strong chemistry with PARTY over the years. Secondly, others were wanting to see what Drizzy was going to come back with following the Kendrick Lamar beef. Especially since the latter went on to win five GRAMMYs for "Not Like Us" and with his Super Bowl performance being the extra icing on the cake.

With all of that going for $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, it was poised to do well streaming wise. Sure enough, it did, raking in over 56.6 million plays on opening day. That is the second highest mark of 2025, barely falling short of The Weeknd's Hurry Up Tomorrow. It also went on to break a handful of records on Apple Music, so all was definitely going well. However, the fall off after just 24 hours, particularly on Spotify, is quite alarming.

Drake Spotify Lawsuit

Per Mr. Pop on X, Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR pulled well over 28 million streams on Valentine's Day. But if you see, February 15 was nowhere near that number at just 16.1 million plays. That's a 44.1% decrease. With this in mind, there are real doubts at the moment if any of the tracks will crack the top 10 on the Hot 100 chart. There's still plenty of time, but with that steep of a decline, it's a question that has to be asked.

For fans of Drake (and himself) this probably will feed their theories that Spotify is purposely hiding $$$4U. Over the weekend social media users were tweeting out their frustrations about this supposed tactic. "So I search for Kendrick on Spotify and GNX pops up... Then I go ahead and search for Drake and PartyNextDoor and SSS 4 U doesn't pop up... Spotify on some bullsh*t." Others were even showing video proof of them typing in each record on the platform, but others were claiming that they were having no issues. This of course brings us back to late last year when Drake decided to file a pre-action petition against the DSP giant, accusing them of artificially "inflating" the numbers for "Not Like Us." He's since withdrawn his legal filing as of January 14, though.

[Via]

