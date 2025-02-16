Drake & PartyNextDoor's "$ome $exy $ongs 4 U" Achieves 2nd Highest Debut of 2025

Drake and PartyNextDoor's collaboration album, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, returns the two superstars to the top of the charts with the second-biggest debut of 2025. Multiple sources report that the anticipated album debuts with 56.6 million first-day streams. Falling short to The Weeknd's Hurry Up Tomorrow's first-day debut of 57.9 million, who has the highest-streaming first-day debut of 2025. The new album will propelle Drake pass Kendrick Lamar as the most streamed rapper of 2025.

An astonishing 73 countries have ranked Drake's third collaborative album, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, as the top album on Apple Music. With singles like "CN Tower," "Gimme A Hug," and "Moth Balls," the project has topped major music markets such as the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and Germany. In key music markets such as Nigeria, South Africa, Kenya, Jamaica, and Saudi Arabia, the album reached #1. Among 25 countries where the album charted on iTunes, Canada, Australia, Greece, and Colombia all ranked #1. Furthermore, multiple platforms continue to be flooded with its singles. In 14 countries, "CN Tower" reached #1 and broke into the top 10 in key music territories.

Drake & PartyNextDoor's $$$4U Numbers

With its infectious rhythm and compelling lyrics, the song has proven to be a streaming powerhouse, particularly in African and Caribbean markets. Across North America, the Caribbean, and Africa, Gimme A Hug continues to dominate the charts. Multiple platforms have streamed the song, demonstrating its popularity. As another standout, "Moth Balls" has charted strongly in Jamaica and Canada and has been well-received across Africa and Europe. Critics and fans alike have praised the song for its unique production and lyrical depth. It was Drake who was the most streamed artist both internationally and in the US on Valentine's Day, dethroning Kendrick Lamar.