Yung Miami Reveals If She’d Date 50 Cent Following Diddy Split

Yung Miami is open to dating following her breakup with Diddy, but there are a few potential suitors she's already ruled out. During a recent interview with The Shade Room, she revealed exactly who they are, and explained why she doesn't think they'd be a good match. When asked whether or not she'd consider giving Michael B. Jordan a chance, for example, she said no. According to her, he's simply not her type.

She was also asked if she'd consider dating 50 Cent. He and her ex have a long history of not getting along, and Fif is known to troll Diddy online pretty frequently. In the past, Yung Miami has even found herself on the receiving end of some shade, particularly after she was caught up in some damning allegations involving the mogul. She said that while she has respect for him, being in a relationship with him isn't something she's interested in. “I f*ck with 50, I like 50,” she explained. “I respect 50, but relationship-wise, no. It’d be a little crazy. That man right there, I would want to just stay on his good side. Breakup, nothing. Hey. That’s a business man. Someone I’d love to do business with.”

Is Yung Miami Single?

There are a few men who aren't off the table for Yung Miami, however. She revealed she'd consider giving Floyd Mayweather a chance, along with Tyler Perry. "Yeah. I’d probably have a ball with Tyler Perry!" she added. The former City Girl just enjoyed a romantic trip to Paris for Valentine's Day too, indicating that she might already have her eye on someone special. "Literally speechless🥺❤️," she captioned a photo of a room full of heart-shaped balloons.