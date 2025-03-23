Yung Miami Responds To Social Media's Outcry About Her Open To Take Man Back After Cheating Multiple Times

Yung Miami's dating history includes Diddy, Steffon Diggs, James Harden, and Ball Greezy. She has a child with Atlanta producer Southside.

Yung Miami isn’t quick to walk away from a relationship over infidelity. During her interview on Club Shay Shay with Shannon Sharpe, she made it clear that cheating alone isn’t a dealbreaker for her. The internet, unsurprisingly, erupted over the revelation. The City Girls rapper defended her stance, explaining that she believes all men cheat—and that women do, too. “I’ll give him a second chance; everybody cheats. Women cheat, too. We just don’t get caught,” she said. She argued that women are better at concealing their affairs and admitted she’s not the type to leave after a single betrayal. “I’m not leaving my man for cheating once. I’m probably gonna give him like four times,” she added. Sharpe, visibly shocked, responded with an exaggerated “damn” before joking about getting her number.

Yung Miami doubled down on her views in a follow-up video. She pushed back against criticism, pointing out that most people have dealt with infidelity. “In reality, we’ve all been cheated on and stayed,” she said. “If you’re really in love, locked in, and been together, it’s not easy to walk away.” She acknowledged that some women leave at the first sign of disloyalty, but for her, it takes more. She admitted that by the third time, she was retaliating. After The Shade Room reposted her comments, she stepped into the comment section to clarify her stance. “A lot of women—some married—are getting cheated on. It’s hard to leave something you’re comfortable with. Some women leave, some stay,” she wrote.

Yung Miami Cheating

Beyond the cheating debate, Yung Miami sparked more conversation this week when she posted a video of her daughter’s father, producer Southside, showering her with Chanel gifts. The clip, part of her promo for the viral sound Take Me to Chanel, left fans speculating about their relationship. The timeline of the video remains unclear, but Southside’s rumored girlfriend, OhSoYouJade, didn’t seem thrilled.

Southside and Miami were together on New Year's Eve. As speculation swirls about Yung Miami’s past and present relationships, one thing is certain—she’s unbothered by public opinion.

