Yung Miami Recalls 50 Cent's Crucial Acting Advice After Her Appearance On "BMF"

BY Cole Blake 409 Views
2023 Dreamville Music Festival
RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA - APRIL 01: Yung Miami of City Girls performs during the 2023 Dreamville Music festival at Dorothea Dix Park on April 01, 2023 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)
Yung Miami has also made acting appearances on the show, "Grown-ish," as well as the Netflix film, "You People."

Yung Miami says she received some major acting advice from 50 Cent that helped get her in the right mindset after her polarizing appearance on his show, BMF. She reflected on her performance as the character, Deanna, during an appearance on Shannon Sharpe's Club Shay Shay podcast. The City Girls rapper described the experience as "fun," but admitted she was very "nervous" to play "such a serious role."

"I try to like tap into reality, like I said, like losing my child's father. My tears was real, but the emotion just [wasn't there]," Yung Miami told Sharpe. She explained that she performed a total of 15 takes, but wasn't happy with any of them at first. "I said, 'Fifty, I don't like this, it was horrible. Like, please don't put me out there like that. I don't wanna face no more backlash,'" Yung Miami recalled. "He was like, 'You gotta start from somewhere, this putting you in a game. People always have something to say. You gotta start from somewhere. Get out your head, stop worrying about what the people gonna say. Like, this is gonna open doors for you.'"

50 Cent's "BMF" Series

Yung Miami's discussion about working on BMF arrives as the future of the series remains up in the air. Everything appeared to be going smoothly until Demetrius "Big Meech" Flenory linked up with Rick Ross after getting out of prison. That move sparked a social media war between himself and 50 Cent, who was unhappy with the Black Mafia Family founder collaborating with his rival. In response, 50 labeled him a "rat" in a post on Instagram. When Flenory's son, Lil Meech, who stars on BMF, tried to calm them down, 50 leaked their text messages and starting feuding with him as well.

Elsewhere in Yung Miami's interview with Shannon Sharpe, she addressed rumors about her love life. growing up in Miami, navigating the music industry, and much more. The interview comes as she's been rumored to be dating NFL player Stefon Diggs.

