Lizzo Confronts Yung Miami To Explain Her Strong Comments About Singer's Weight Loss

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 984 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Lizzo Confronts Yung Miami Explain Comments Weight Loss Hip Hop News
Lizzo performs at Acrisure Arena as a part of The Special 2our in Palm Desert, Calif., Friday, June 2, 2023. © Andy Abeyta/The Desert Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
A lot of folks have been critical of Lizzo's weight loss journey, although Yung Miami called them out for having the same tone before it.

Yung Miami raised some eyebrows over her recent Club Shay Shay interview with Shannon Sharpe, and beyond her thoughts on cheating and forgiveness, the one and only Lizzo had some questions about her weight loss remarks. At one point of their conversation, Sharpe asked the former City Girl whether or not she thinks that society puts pressure on women to get plastic surgery or other cosmetic modifications to their looks, physique, or body. In response, Caresha mentioned the singer as an example of someone who looked great before her weight loss journey despite receiving hate, and as someone who still receives hate even after her fitness journey.

"If you natural, they hate you. If you got a BBL, they hate you," Yung Miami previewed her specific allusion to the interest and reaction concerning Lizzo's weight loss as of late. "What do you want? I'ma just use Lizzo, for example. Everybody was like, 'Oh my God, she's so fat.' She looks so good now. Now it's like, 'Oh my God, ew. Oh my God, she needs to stop.' Like, pick a side. What do you want?"

Read More: Yung Miami Recalls 50 Cent's Crucial Acting Advice After Her Appearance On "BMF"

Lizzo New Song

During a recent livestream with fans, Lizzo confronted the Florida femcee about this, and Yung Miami explained her previous remarks. "What is the 'Ew'? I have to know," the Detroit native asked on the phone. "Damned if you do, damned if you don't is what I was trying to say," she replied. "Sometimes I see some people saying, like... 'She looked better when she was fat.' [...] But you're doing it for yourself, not for these people." Miami also made it clear that many people praised the weight loss, but called out the inherent double standard in preferring one body type over another and only desiring naturally voluptuous bodies while looking down on everything else.

Elsewhere, though, both artists are looking forward to big moves ahead. For one, Lizzo dropped a few singles as of late building up to a new album, including the brand new song "Real Bad." Perhaps she will address some of these narratives lyrically on her next full-length. Either way, people like Yung Miami will always set the record straight on these expectations and hypocrisies.

Read More: Kanye West Says He's "Proud" Of Lizzo During Latest Twitter Rant

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Lizzo Weight Loss Vanity Fair Oscars Afterparty Music News Streetwear Lizzo Turns Heads For Her Weight Loss At Vanity Fair Oscars Afterparty 2.8K
65th GRAMMY Awards - Show Music Lizzo Breaks Silence On Ozempic Allegations With Light-Hearted Response 2.2K
Entertainment: 2024 Grammy Awards Pop Culture Lizzo Shows Off Weight Loss With Fishnet-Clad Instagram Pics 1270
Lizzo Livestream Clip Weight Loss Music News Music Lizzo Is Feeling Herself In New Livestream Clip Showing Off Her Weight Loss 662