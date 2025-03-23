Lizzo Confronts Yung Miami To Explain Her Strong Comments About Singer's Weight Loss

Yung Miami raised some eyebrows over her recent Club Shay Shay interview with Shannon Sharpe, and beyond her thoughts on cheating and forgiveness, the one and only Lizzo had some questions about her weight loss remarks. At one point of their conversation, Sharpe asked the former City Girl whether or not she thinks that society puts pressure on women to get plastic surgery or other cosmetic modifications to their looks, physique, or body. In response, Caresha mentioned the singer as an example of someone who looked great before her weight loss journey despite receiving hate, and as someone who still receives hate even after her fitness journey.

"If you natural, they hate you. If you got a BBL, they hate you," Yung Miami previewed her specific allusion to the interest and reaction concerning Lizzo's weight loss as of late. "What do you want? I'ma just use Lizzo, for example. Everybody was like, 'Oh my God, she's so fat.' She looks so good now. Now it's like, 'Oh my God, ew. Oh my God, she needs to stop.' Like, pick a side. What do you want?"

During a recent livestream with fans, Lizzo confronted the Florida femcee about this, and Yung Miami explained her previous remarks. "What is the 'Ew'? I have to know," the Detroit native asked on the phone. "Damned if you do, damned if you don't is what I was trying to say," she replied. "Sometimes I see some people saying, like... 'She looked better when she was fat.' [...] But you're doing it for yourself, not for these people." Miami also made it clear that many people praised the weight loss, but called out the inherent double standard in preferring one body type over another and only desiring naturally voluptuous bodies while looking down on everything else.