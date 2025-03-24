Lizzo Joins Hollywood Via Her First Lead Role In Sister Rosetta Tharpe Biopic

Lizzo is entering EGOT territory with Grammys, an Emmy, and perhaps an Oscar down the line. She just landed her first lead Hollywood role in Rosetta, a biopic on the life of the legendary Sister Rosetta Tharpe. Amazon MGM Studios will bring this story to life with the help of writers Natalie Chadiez and Kwynn Perry. "Inspired by true events, the film will capture a pivotal period in Thrape’s life – one of groundbreaking innovation, defiant passion, and secret love," Deadline reports. "As she shatters musical boundaries with her signature guitar sound, she must navigate societal constraints, conceal her love for another woman, and ultimately transform a wedding into one of the most legendary concerts in history – the first stadium show."

This is very exciting news for the Detroit native, who has a lot to look forward to in 2025. Lizzo's new album Love In Real Life will presumably come out later this year following new spring season singles, although it doesn't have an official release date yet. For that matter, neither does Rosetta, and it will probably be much longer before we see that on the silver screen.

For those somehow unaware, Sister Rosetta Tharpe is one of the most iconic Black musicians of all time, largely credited alongside Big Mama Thornton as being one of the originators of rock and roll with creative fusions of gospel, rhythm and blues, and more. The Special singer is surely very honored and proud to be portraying the Godmother of Rock and Roll in this upcoming biopic.