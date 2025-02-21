Kanye West Says He's "Proud" Of Lizzo During Latest Twitter Rant

Kanye West's seemingly never-ending barrage of tweets continues almost two weeks later. He took a brief pause from making inflammatory remarks towards everyone he can think of to give Lizzo some praise for her weight loss journey. He posted a screenshot of his X timeline, which featured a new selfie from the singer/rapper, who has been documenting her weight loss journey for the last several months. "I'm proud of Lizzo, I'm proud of the direction," reads West's caption.

In January, Lizzo made an Instagram post declaring that she reached her weight loss goal. She said that she hit a weight that she hasn't been since 2014. She continues to speak about her progress as proof that people can do whatever they set their mind to. Lizzo's always been about body positivity. With her transformation over the last year, she has clearly been becoming more comfortable in her own skin.