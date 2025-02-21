Kanye West Says He's "Proud" Of Lizzo During Latest Twitter Rant

Kanye West has been back on X (formerly Twitter) for a few weeks now. He returned to the app ahead of Super Bowl LIX with a weekend-long storm of posts. He demanded Diddy's release from jail and released a collaboration with Sean John, called himself racist, and started selling T-shirts with swastikas on them, even paying for advertisement space during the Big Game itself to promote his online store. Per a recent New York Post report, West has also reportedly relapsed on nitrous gas, which he denied by posting a photo of longtime collaborator Mike Dean before a dental procedure.
Kanye West's seemingly never-ending barrage of tweets continues almost two weeks later. He took a brief pause from making inflammatory remarks towards everyone he can think of to give Lizzo some praise for her weight loss journey. He posted a screenshot of his X timeline, which featured a new selfie from the singer/rapper, who has been documenting her weight loss journey for the last several months. "I'm proud of Lizzo, I'm proud of the direction," reads West's caption.
Kanye West Twitter Rant
In January, Lizzo made an Instagram post declaring that she reached her weight loss goal. She said that she hit a weight that she hasn't been since 2014. She continues to speak about her progress as proof that people can do whatever they set their mind to. Lizzo's always been about body positivity. With her transformation over the last year, she has clearly been becoming more comfortable in her own skin.
As for Kanye West, he is reportedly working on Bully, his first solo effort since 2021's Donda. He claims that it will be released on June 15, which is the same day as eldest daughter North's birthday. Given his infamously finicky history of meeting release dates, fans know better than to expect anything from West. Even if he does publicly provide a release date, there is no guarantee that his album will reach the masses when he says it will. It will be interesting to see how the rest of West's 2025 pans out, especially after such a lengthy and largely inflammatory social media posting spree.