Kanye West Shows Us Exactly What He Spent His Super Bowl Ad Money On

Kanye West has once again turned heads with a self-produced Super Bowl LIX commercial, this time filmed on his iPhone while undergoing dental work. The 30-second ad, which aired during the second quarter of Super Bowl LIX, featured the rapper in a medical facility wearing sunglasses indoors. “What’s up, guys? I spent all the money for the commercial on these new teeth,” West—who now goes by Ye—said in the clip. “So once again, I had to shoot it on the iPhone… erm… uhm… go to Yeezy.com.”

The unconventional ad sparked a mix of amusement and confusion among fans. One viewer commented, “This dude got too much money and time on his hands, man.” Anoth Super Bowl ad slots this year have reportedly sold for as much as $8 million, meaning West spent roughly $266,666 per second for his low-budget promo. This isn’t his first time taking this approach. During last year’s game, he aired a similarly stripped-down ad, casually speaking to his phone’s front camera while riding in a car.er wrote, “What the hell is going on?” while a third simply added, “LMAO WTF IS GOING ON.”

Kanye West Super Bowl Ad

“Hey y’all, this is Ye, and this is my commercial,” he said at the time. “And since we spent all the money on the commercial spot, we actually— we didn’t spend any money on the actual commercial. But the idea is I want you to go to Yeezy.com.” For those unfamiliar, Yeezy is West’s fashion and media brand, which he launched in 2013. His ex-wife Kim Kardashian was involved in the brand during their marriage and served as the face of multiple campaigns. Yeezy maintained a high-profile collaboration with Adidas from 2015 until 2022, when the sportswear giant cut ties with West following his antisemitic remarks.