Kanye West Shows Us Exactly What He Spent His Super Bowl Ad Money On

BY Bryson "Boom" Paul 531 Views
NBA: Playoffs-Houston Rockets at Golden State Warriors
May 27, 2015; Oakland, CA, USA; Entertainer and rapper Kanye West (middle) during the first half against the Houston Rockets in game five of the Western Conference Finals of the NBA Playoffs. at Oracle Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Ye shows other ways to spend Super Bowl money in new ad.

Kanye West has once again turned heads with a self-produced Super Bowl LIX commercial, this time filmed on his iPhone while undergoing dental work. The 30-second ad, which aired during the second quarter of Super Bowl LIX, featured the rapper in a medical facility wearing sunglasses indoors. “What’s up, guys? I spent all the money for the commercial on these new teeth,” West—who now goes by Ye—said in the clip. “So once again, I had to shoot it on the iPhone… erm… uhm… go to Yeezy.com.”

The unconventional ad sparked a mix of amusement and confusion among fans. One viewer commented, “This dude got too much money and time on his hands, man.” Anoth Super Bowl ad slots this year have reportedly sold for as much as $8 million, meaning West spent roughly $266,666 per second for his low-budget promo. This isn’t his first time taking this approach. During last year’s game, he aired a similarly stripped-down ad, casually speaking to his phone’s front camera while riding in a car.er wrote, “What the hell is going on?” while a third simply added, “LMAO WTF IS GOING ON.”

More: Kanye West Sneakily Drops New Song "Beauty And The Beast" During Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl Halftime Performance

Kanye West Super Bowl Ad

“Hey y’all, this is Ye, and this is my commercial,” he said at the time. “And since we spent all the money on the commercial spot, we actually— we didn’t spend any money on the actual commercial. But the idea is I want you to go to Yeezy.com.” For those unfamiliar, Yeezy is West’s fashion and media brand, which he launched in 2013. His ex-wife Kim Kardashian was involved in the brand during their marriage and served as the face of multiple campaigns. Yeezy maintained a high-profile collaboration with Adidas from 2015 until 2022, when the sportswear giant cut ties with West following his antisemitic remarks.

If West did, in fact, spend millions on new teeth, it’s safe to say he’s hoping they last a lifetime. For that price, diamond encrusting wouldn’t be out of the question—though, in true Kanye fashion, he’s keeping the details as cryptic as ever

More: Kanye West Admits to Hitting Women In Bizarre Rant About Drake & Kendrick Lamar

Bryson "Boom" Paul
Bryson "Boom" Paul has been a contributor for Hot New Hip Hop since 2024. A Dallas-based cultural journalist, he is a CSUB graduate and has interviewed 50 Cent, Jeezy, Tyler, The Creator, Ne-Yo, and others.
